What’s Spain’s electoral system and why do some people want it changed?

On July 23rd, Spaniards are set to head to the polls for a snap summer general election. Though much has been made about the fact that it's in the middle of the holidays, and there are some concerns about whether Spain's postal service can manage the number of postal votes, millions of Spaniards are nonetheless expected to vote and elect a new government.

Spanish politics can be tricky to keep up with whether it be the number of parties, the different types of elections, the local versus regional versus national polls.

During the campaigns for recent local and regional elections, there were several cases of alleged voter fraud and corruption, and the sheer number of parties and their seemingly ever shifting coalitions and allegiances might have made you wonder how exactly it all works.

So, what exactly is Spain's electoral system and why do some people want it changed?

Spanish Parliament

In general elections, Spaniards elect representatives to Spain's national legislature, the Cortes Generales in Spanish, which is like its Congress or Parliament.

The body is made up of two chambers: the Senate, and the Congress of Deputies, which is made up of 350 representatives. They are elected through universal adult suffrage.

Spain's fifty provinces each has a constituency that elects (at least) two seats. The autonomous cities of Ceuta and Melilla elect one member each.

The remaining 248 seats are spread out among the fifty provinces, but rather than allocating them evenly across the board, there are decided according to population. An absolute majority in the Spanish Congress means obtaining more than half of the seats plus one in the House of Deputies: half is 175, so therefore the absolute majority is 176 seats.

Electoral system

In Spain, the 'D'Hondt law' is used, a proportional calculation system created at the end of the 19th century by the Belgian jurist Victor D'Hondt.

The D'Hondt system is used in swathes of other countries, notably Switzerland, Chile, Colombia, Belgium, Bulgaria, Poland, Turkey, Finland, Ireland, Israel and Japan.

It uses a mathematical equation that is also used in other proportional representation electoral systems, although the D'Hondt law generally leads to less proportional results than other systems like the Sainte-Laguë/Schepers and Hare-Niemeyer methods, according to a briefing from the EU parliament.

Under 'd'Hondt' law, any candidates that do not get at least 3 percent of the vote cast are immediately excluded. In electoral jargon, the D'Hondt law then uses a series of decreasing quotients for each candidate or list. This means the total votes of each party are divided into smaller and smaller quotients (first the total, then divided by 2, then by 3 and so on), and the seats are assigned to the highest averages in that order.

The system, though more proportional than majoritarian systems primarily used in the English speaking world, notably the UK and USA, is not entirely proportional to the votes cast, and tends to reward the candidates or parties with the most votes and punishes those with the least.

However, though it may not be the most proportional system, it is quite effective in delivering majorities, something important for forming governments and governing.

This could prove crucial in this summer's election. According to recent polling, the Partido Popular is on course to win the most votes (roughly projected 31 percent vote share) which would garner the centre-tight party somewhere between between 122 and 132 seats - not enough for an absolute majority and to govern alone.

As a result, it is expected that the PP will form a coalition with far-right Vox to govern, using their 34-42 projected seats, according to the latest polling data.

Two-party system?

This system tends to benefit the bigger parties (in Spain the Socialists and Partido Popular) and punish the smaller ones, and outcomes can be unproportional because seats are not adjusted to votes in an entirely proportional way.

As a result many do not consider the D'Hondt system to be a truly proportional system, but a system that is more likely to reward the bigger, more established parties.

This is why, despite Spain being a pluralistic democracy using the D'Hondt system that does occasionally govern in coalition, many in Spain describe Spanish politics as a 'two party system' in a similar way to the UK, where there are other parties that exist but the system is set up to favour the two establishment parties.

In Spain, one of the the PP or Socialists have always governed since Spain's transition to democracy.

Why do some want Spain's electoral system changed?

As a result, many in Spain have called for changes to the electoral system. Notably, two of the most vocal opponents of Spain's current system were Ciudadanos and Podemos, both parties now all put politically extinct.

This is also true of many smaller or regional parties in Spain, who feel that the equation used in the D'Hondt law does not accurately, or proportionately, allocate seats based on votes cast and the law of averages rule favours the bigger parties.

Both the PP and PSOE are largely in support the current system, namely because it favours them, though have contemplated minor changes to the system before. However it is not interest to reform the system as it preserves their power, so major electoral reform in Spain is unlikely to be on the political landscape anytime soon.