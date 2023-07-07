Advertisement

VIDEO: Ten-minute flash flood wreaks havoc in Spain's Zaragoza

Published: 7 Jul, 2023 CET. Updated: Fri 7 Jul 2023 10:38 CET
It took only ten minutes for much of the city of Zaragoza to be underwater. (Stock Photo by CESAR MANSO / AFP)

A heavy storm in the northern Spanish city of Zaragoza on Thursday transformed the Aragonese capital into a river in a matter of minutes, with cars dragged downstream like boats and neighbourhoods flooded.

A sudden summer storm on Thursday afternoon in Zaragoza caught many of the city’s 667,000 inhabitants off guard, as 56 litres per square metre fell in less than an hour. 

The worst part of the downpour lasted just ten minutes, with 20 litres per square metre recorded, causing chaos in the northeastern city on the banks of the Ebro river. 

Residents were trapped in their cars as rainfall levels grew rapidly, with footage of one woman climbing on top of her vehicle as she waited to be rescued going viral. 

Others jumped out of their cars before they were dragged away by the floodwater, looking for high ground and even climbing up trees.  

Although emergency service divers had to rescue eight people including four minors, there have been no casualties reported. 

Underground car parks have been completely flooded and locals have spent the whole night emptying water and mud out of their homes with buckets. 

The city’s Parque Venecia neighbourhood and the Z-30 ring road were the most affected by the torrential rain, according to Zaragoza mayor Natalia Chueca, who added that the flash flood would cost "millions" in repairs to public and private property.

Other parts of Zaragoza province and Aragón region were affected by the heavy rain. 

In the Basque city of Vitoria an unprecedented hail storm with hail balls the size of golf balls turned the city white, injuring several people and causing thousands of euros in damages.

