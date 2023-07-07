VIDEO: Ten-minute flash flood wreaks havoc in Spain's Zaragoza

Advertisement

A sudden summer storm on Thursday afternoon in Zaragoza caught many of the city’s 667,000 inhabitants off guard, as 56 litres per square metre fell in less than an hour.

The worst part of the downpour lasted just ten minutes, with 20 litres per square metre recorded, causing chaos in the northeastern city on the banks of the Ebro river.

#ULTIMAHORA llegan imágenes impactantes de una riada en #Zaragoza capital! Hay eataciones de más de 100 litros. Hace unos minutos la ciudad ha sido afectadas por una potente supercelula. pic.twitter.com/7dKEhCiU0J — METEOSALAMANCA  (@METEOYAYI) July 6, 2023

Residents were trapped in their cars as rainfall levels grew rapidly, with footage of one woman climbing on top of her vehicle as she waited to be rescued going viral.

Incredible scenes: Woman gets to the top of the car to save her life amid massive flooding in Zaragoza, Spain pic.twitter.com/yU7Bgo6JI1 — Jack Straw (@JackStr42679640) July 7, 2023

Others jumped out of their cars before they were dragged away by the floodwater, looking for high ground and even climbing up trees.

Temporal en Zaragoza capital, con gente subida en árboles.... pic.twitter.com/LBzWVZrENi — Rosa Villacampa (@rosa_villacampa) July 6, 2023

Although emergency service divers had to rescue eight people including four minors, there have been no casualties reported.

Pasado lo de ayer en Zaragoza esas impactares imágenes de personas sobre coches son en esta zona, el barranco de la Muerte, donde han construido un colegio que se ve arrasado. Imaginad si pasa con niños dentro. Invadimos barrancos y luego desgracias. pic.twitter.com/e2E6Z5MP92 — alfredo herranz (@alfherranz) July 7, 2023

Underground car parks have been completely flooded and locals have spent the whole night emptying water and mud out of their homes with buckets.

The city’s Parque Venecia neighbourhood and the Z-30 ring road were the most affected by the torrential rain, according to Zaragoza mayor Natalia Chueca, who added that the flash flood would cost "millions" in repairs to public and private property.

Other parts of Zaragoza province and Aragón region were affected by the heavy rain.

In the Basque city of Vitoria an unprecedented hail storm with hail balls the size of golf balls turned the city white, injuring several people and causing thousands of euros in damages.