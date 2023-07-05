How arts industry workers in Spain can get €600 a month if unemployed
Spain has introduced a temporary €600 unemployment benefit for people working in film, TV, theatre, music or other industries belonging to the arts. These are the requirements, how to apply and other important details.
The Spanish government has launched a new temporary unemployment benefit aimed at artists, technicians and auxiliaries who work in the arts.
The aid, which is being rolled out by Spain's Servicio Público de Empleo Estatal (SEPE), will target those who work in the arts sector that have recently become unemployed and don't claim any other type of government aid.
Who is eligible?
According to the SEPE website, people eligible for the arts aid are:
- People who work in 'artistic activities', including performing arts, audiovisual and musical arts.
- People engaged in technical and auxiliary work for artistic activities, including roles like stage hands, runners, and so on.
Requirements
The main requirements are that you are unemployed after July 1st, 2023, not claiming any other types of benefit, and meet any of the following requirements:
- Be legally unemployed (after July 1st 2023) and have 60 days of social security contributions (in the artistic sector) in the last 18 months.
- If not, you can also access the artist's benefit if you are unemployed and have 180 days of contributions (in the artistic sector) in the last six years.
- If you receive another contributory benefit and want to opt for the short-term artists benefit, you must renounce the other unemployment benefit.
- The artists aid is not compatible with: being self-employed or having any form of employment, or receiving any other benefits such as income, salary or aid granted by the government.
- You must have registered as a job seeker with your region's employment services (oficina de empleo).
How much is it worth?
The artist unemployment aid is worth 80 percent of Spain's Public Indicator of Income of Multiple Effects (commonly known as IPREM and the index used to calculate public benefits in Spain). That works out to €480 per month.
If the daily average of your contribution base for the last 60 days exceeds €60 per day, the amount is topped up to 100 percent of the monthly IPREM, which in 2023 is €600 a month.
The aid amount does not vary depending on whether or not you have children.
How long does it last?
This temporary aid will last for four months (120 days).
How do I request it?
In order to apply, you can do one of the following:
- Request the 'prestación especial de artistas' through the SEPE online portal.
- Or make a pre-application here by marking the box "Solicitud de prestación contributiva (alta o reanudación)" and indicating in the "observaciones" box that you are requesting the ‘prestación especial de artistas’ (special artist benefit).
- Enquire at the employment office, or by making an appointment through the SEPE portal.
Comments
See Also
The Spanish government has launched a new temporary unemployment benefit aimed at artists, technicians and auxiliaries who work in the arts.
The aid, which is being rolled out by Spain's Servicio Público de Empleo Estatal (SEPE), will target those who work in the arts sector that have recently become unemployed and don't claim any other type of government aid.
Who is eligible?
According to the SEPE website, people eligible for the arts aid are:
- People who work in 'artistic activities', including performing arts, audiovisual and musical arts.
- People engaged in technical and auxiliary work for artistic activities, including roles like stage hands, runners, and so on.
Requirements
The main requirements are that you are unemployed after July 1st, 2023, not claiming any other types of benefit, and meet any of the following requirements:
- Be legally unemployed (after July 1st 2023) and have 60 days of social security contributions (in the artistic sector) in the last 18 months.
- If not, you can also access the artist's benefit if you are unemployed and have 180 days of contributions (in the artistic sector) in the last six years.
- If you receive another contributory benefit and want to opt for the short-term artists benefit, you must renounce the other unemployment benefit.
- The artists aid is not compatible with: being self-employed or having any form of employment, or receiving any other benefits such as income, salary or aid granted by the government.
- You must have registered as a job seeker with your region's employment services (oficina de empleo).
How much is it worth?
The artist unemployment aid is worth 80 percent of Spain's Public Indicator of Income of Multiple Effects (commonly known as IPREM and the index used to calculate public benefits in Spain). That works out to €480 per month.
If the daily average of your contribution base for the last 60 days exceeds €60 per day, the amount is topped up to 100 percent of the monthly IPREM, which in 2023 is €600 a month.
The aid amount does not vary depending on whether or not you have children.
How long does it last?
This temporary aid will last for four months (120 days).
How do I request it?
In order to apply, you can do one of the following:
- Request the 'prestación especial de artistas' through the SEPE online portal.
- Or make a pre-application here by marking the box "Solicitud de prestación contributiva (alta o reanudación)" and indicating in the "observaciones" box that you are requesting the ‘prestación especial de artistas’ (special artist benefit).
- Enquire at the employment office, or by making an appointment through the SEPE portal.
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.