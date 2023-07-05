How arts industry workers in Spain can get €600 a month if unemployed

Advertisement

The Spanish government has launched a new temporary unemployment benefit aimed at artists, technicians and auxiliaries who work in the arts.

The aid, which is being rolled out by Spain's Servicio Público de Empleo Estatal (SEPE), will target those who work in the arts sector that have recently become unemployed and don't claim any other type of government aid.

Who is eligible?

According to the SEPE website, people eligible for the arts aid are:

People who work in 'artistic activities', including performing arts, audiovisual and musical arts.

People engaged in technical and auxiliary work for artistic activities, including roles like stage hands, runners, and so on.

Requirements

The main requirements are that you are unemployed after July 1st, 2023, not claiming any other types of benefit, and meet any of the following requirements:

Be legally unemployed (after July 1st 2023) and have 60 days of social security contributions (in the artistic sector) in the last 18 months.

If not, you can also access the artist's benefit if you are unemployed and have 180 days of contributions (in the artistic sector) in the last six years.

If you receive another contributory benefit and want to opt for the short-term artists benefit, you must renounce the other unemployment benefit.

The artists aid is not compatible with: being self-employed or having any form of employment, or receiving any other benefits such as income, salary or aid granted by the government.

You must have registered as a job seeker with your region's employment services (oficina de empleo).

How much is it worth?

The artist unemployment aid is worth 80 percent of Spain's Public Indicator of Income of Multiple Effects (commonly known as IPREM and the index used to calculate public benefits in Spain). That works out to €480 per month.

If the daily average of your contribution base for the last 60 days exceeds €60 per day, the amount is topped up to 100 percent of the monthly IPREM, which in 2023 is €600 a month.

The aid amount does not vary depending on whether or not you have children.

How long does it last?

This temporary aid will last for four months (120 days).

How do I request it?

In order to apply, you can do one of the following: