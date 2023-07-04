IN IMAGES: Tightrope walker crosses Barcelona from the air

Advertisement

There’s no denying that Barcelona is an exciting city, and on Sunday locals and tourists were treated to a nail-biting spectacle that wasn’t for the faint of heart.

As a crowd of thousands gathered down below, Paulin tentatively walked along the 350-metre metal cable, from Plaza de Catalunya to Passeig de Gràcia, and then back again.

The Frenchman, who holds ten slackline world records, began his tightrope walk from the top of the Telefónica building and turned around when he reached the Generali building.

It took Paulin 40 minutes to complete his walk in the Barcelona sky, having previously completed similar exploits involving the Eiffel Tower, Notre Dame and other famous landmarks.

The spectacle served to kickstart the Grec Festival, an international theatre, dance, music and circus festival in the Catalan capital.

Advertisement

It also commemorated the 200th anniversary of the Passeig de Gràcia, regarded as the most expensive street in Barcelona and in Spain.