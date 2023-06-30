Spain approves extradition to US of Briton accused of 'co-working Ponzi scheme'

Advertisement

The court decision, dated June 8th, identified the suspect as 48-year-old David A.K., saying he was arrested in the southern Málaga region on November 30th in connection with a scheme to defraud investors.

The US indictment identified him as David Kennedy and said Spanish police had also arrested fellow British co-conspirator James Robinson on the same day, who is also facing a US extradition request.

US prosecutors say the pair are wanted over their involvement with a conspiracy to defraud investors through a now-defunct company called Bar Works, a co-working space business which was actually "a massive Ponzi scheme that lured hundreds of unsuspecting investors from around the world".

Both Kennedy and Robinson are facing charges of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud, each of which carries a maximum jail term of 20 years.

They were working with two other Britons, Renwick Haddow and James Moore, who have already been convicted of wire fraud.

Prosecutors allege that Kennedy and Robinson ran a Spain-based business called United Property Group (UPG) and were responsible "for soliciting victims to invest at least $7.5 million" in the Bar Works scheme by means of false and fraudulent pretences.

Advertisement

Between October 2015 and April 2017, they raised funds by selling leases on individual spaces at Bar Work locations, six of which were in New York City, promising investors a monthly return of 14-16 percent of their initial investment.

"Ultimately, more than 800 investors from more than 60 different countries lost more than $57 million when Bar Works closed," the Spanish court document consulted by AFP said.

Moore is currently serving more than 11 years behind bars while Haddow -- who was convicted of wire fraud and another charge relating to a separate Bitcoin-related investment scheme -- is awaiting sentence.