What changes about life in Spain in July 2023

General election

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the last few weeks, you’ve probably realised that Spain has a general election coming up on Sunday July 23rd.

After Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s Socialists took a beating at the ballot box in regional and local elections at the end of May, he surprised everyone and called a snap general election.

Polls predict that the centre-right Popular Party (PP) are on course to win the most seats, but will likely have to rely on the support of far-right party Vox, who have already entered in local and regional governments across the country.

Summer elections are incredibly rare in Spain, and much has been made about how holidays and the intense heat will affect turnout.

Heatwave

And with good reason, too, if the weather forecasts for July are anything to go by.

Spain has already seen extraordinarily high (and extraordinarily early) temperatures so far this year, with parts of southern Spain touching the mid-40s by the end of June.

Forecasts predict that the ola de calor (heatwave) will continue into July, with temperatures set to be higher than usual this year across the country, with particularly scorching periods possible in the middle of the month.

July is generally one of the driest months of the year in Spain, and little rain is forecast this year. Any rain that does fall will likely come in the form of storms.

Mortgage rate rises

Sadly July seems set to bring more pain to mortgage owners not only in Spain but across the continent after the President of the European Central Bank (ECB), Christine Lagarde, confirmed in late-June that there will be a new interest rate hike sometime in July and warned that it is "unlikely" that the peak in rates will be seen anytime soon.

However, the Spanish government is doing what it can to try and help homeowners with variable rate mortgages.

Summer sales

The beginning of summer not only marks the beginning of the holidays for many, but also the summer sales season of the main brands and high-street fashion chains. Traditionally in Spain the summer sales always started on July 1st, but many stores now begin their discount periods in mid-June.

Many chains and brands increase their sales through the summer, so by mid and late-July significant discounts (think 50 percent or more) can be found in all the major brands and even some major supermarkets.

Mask rules

Many might not realise it, but there are still some face mask rules in effect in Spain, technically speaking.

But that's all set to change in July after Spain’s Ministry of Health, along with representatives of each autonomous community in Spain, decided at the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System (CISNS) on Friday June 23rd that it would no longer be mandatory to wear masks in hospitals, pharmacies and other clinical settings.

Spain dropped the mask rule on public transport back in February 2023, but since the very early days of the pandemic in 2020, they have been required in health centres, hospitals and clinics.

Though the change was due to come into effect at the end of June, Spain's Health Minister said the date would have to be pushed back into early July, adding that mask removal in hospitals and health centres will happen "as soon as possible".

So, from sometime very soon in July you will no longer need to wear a mask when you visit these places: pharmacies, physiotherapy clinics, dental clinics, health centres, nursing and care homes, and hospitals.

Masks will still be mandatory in areas with vulnerable patients and some places where they were before the pandemic too, including operating rooms, intensive care units, areas where there are immunocompromised patients, cancer wards and emergency rooms.

Cost of living measures

July will also see the extension of a whole host of anti-inflationary measures to help combat the cost of living crisis and ease the financial burden on consumers. With the election coming in July, new measures are also expected to be announced throughout the month too. Some of the main ones include:

VAT reduction on food

With the prices of basic food goods skyrocketing as a result of inflation, the Spanish government will extend its VAT reduction on products including oil and pasta, which the government has cut VAT on from 10 to 5 percent.

The cost of a weekly shop in Spain was 16.6 percent more expensive in February than it was last year.

Transport discounts

Discounts of at least 50 percent of various public transport passes, depending on age and location, will also be continued in July. The Spanish government also recently announced that it would offer a 50 percent discount on Interrail passes to help people aged 18 to 30 travel the continent over the summer.

Other anti-inflation measures

The following are set to be extended into July (and beyond):

The freezing of prices of butane cylinders.

The suspension on evictions of vulnerable households.

Fuel subsidies for hauliers.

Of the new measures approved at the end of June and lined up for July, the government will:

Offer a 15 percent deduction in personal income tax for the purchase of new electric vehicles.

A new line of ICO guarantees for the purchase first homes by young people and families with dependent minors.

Approve the right 'to be forgotten' for cancer patients, meaning that cancer survivors don't have to declare their medical histories when signing up to life insurance policies.

Increase installations of charging stations for electric vehicles.

Digital levy

Spain’s digital levy (el canon digital) comes into effect on July 1st, making many electrical products more expensive.

The idea behind levy is to compensate music, film and other audio-visual producers, artists and authors for the illegal storage of private books, movies, CDs, and all other types of digital content that are pirated. It will lead to an increase in the price of between 40 and 104 different products, resulting in up to a 200 percent rise in this tax.

Consumers will go from paying digital levy of €1.1 to €3.25 for smartphones, for example, an increased levy of €3.75 for tablets and a cost of €2.50 for smartwatches, which have recently been included in the list.