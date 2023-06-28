IN IMAGES: Smoke from Canada's wildfires taints skies across Spain

Advertisement

The smoke from Canada's wildfires reached Spain on Monday, entering first through the north-western region of Galicia and sweeping through to Madrid.

Extraño amanecer el de este martes en Madrid, con el sol anaranjado y velado por el humo procedente de los incendios de Canadá. pic.twitter.com/NgOEY06pjZ — Rubén del Campo (@Rub_dc) June 27, 2023

By Wednesday, it had travelled 2,000 kilometres south from Spain’s capital to the Canary Islands, where they are used to the skies being hazy given their positioning next to the Sahara Desert.

But rather than the yellowish or orange tint of calima - a phenomenon which is common in the Atlantic archipelago but is becoming more prevalent in mainland Spain - this cloud of smoke has turned the usually clear blue skies of summer grey.

Hundreds of people from across the country have taken to social media to share images of the smoky skies in their part of Spain, from Murcia to Extremadura, with many otherworldly images of Tuesday's sunset.

Puesta de sol en Madrid, con el cielo tiznado del humo de los incendios de Canadá pic.twitter.com/VMewuFEHJr — Nacho Martín Gómez (@Nacho_Martin_VJ) June 27, 2023

The EU’s Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS) on Tuesday confirmed that the intensifying wildfires in Quebec and Ontario have sent a large plume of smoke 7,000 kilometres across the Atlantic.

Satellite image showing the giant plume of smoke travelling across the Atlantic to the Iberian Peninsula. Photo: Nasa

"It is important to note that long-range transport of smoke, such as this episode, tend to occur at higher altitudes where the atmospheric lifetime of air pollutants is longer, which means they are manifested more as hazy skies with red/orange sunsets," Copernicus said.

The huge cloud of smoke, which can travel at speeds of 500km/hour, has reached other parts of Europe such as France and British Isles.

Given that it's most found at an altitude of between 7,000 and 15,0000 metres, it doesn't represent a health hazard, although some people with respiratory problems may be slightly affected.

Canada has been dealing with hundreds of wildfires over the past weeks, a reminder for Spain of what could happen this summer given last year's ominous wildfire records and that the forecast is again for a lack of rain and extreme heat during July.

