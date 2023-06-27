Which sharks are found in Spain and are they dangerous?

Advertisement

Think shark-infested waters and Spain will probably be one of the last countries that crosses your mind.

However, in recent weeks the British and Spanish press have reported several shark sightings, especially along Spain's Mediterranean coast but also around Galicia's Atlantic coast.

In Orihuela, a town with a large British population on Spain’s Costa Blanca, a two-metre shark was spotted in shallow waters in mid-June 2023.

Marine biologists have not yet found an explanation for this apparent increase in tiburones, as sharks are called in Spanish.

Normally sharks swim close to the shore if they are migrating, or due to being pushed by oceanographic currents. It may also be caused by the animal's own defence mechanism, as when they are sick their behaviour can be erratic.

There are said to be around 50 shark species in Spanish waters.

The most common shark species in Spain are the blue shark (tintorera or tiburón azul), the shortfin mako shark (marrajo) and hammerhead shark (tiburón martillo), according to Spanish marine biologist Pedro José Pascual Alayón.

The shortfin mako shark is fairly common in Spanish waters, but there are no records of it ever attacking people here. Photo: Maddie Meyer/Getty/AFP

Other notable mentions are the bluntnose sixgill shark (cañabota gris), the bull shark (tiburón toro) and the Great lanternshark (tollo raspa).

The locations with the most recent shark sightings in Spain are Galicia, Alicante, Ibiza, Valencia and Granada.

In recent years, blue sharks have bitten and mildly injured swimmers in two separate incidents at Arenales del Sol beach in Alicante in 2016 and at Platja d’en Bossa in Ibiza in 2017. In almost other cases they’ve just been brief sightings.

The species that are most common along Spain’s northern coast (Cantabrian Sea and the northwestern Atlantic coast) are the blue shark (tintorera or tiburón azul), the small spotted catshark or sandy dogsigh (pintarroja) and the school shark (cazón).

Blue sharks, which can grow to almost 4 metres long and weigh more than 110kg, are the most common shark species in Spanish waters overall. (Photo by Michele Spatari / AFP)

In the Mediterranean, up to 80 different shark species have been found, 45 of them sighted in Spanish waters. The blue shark is again the most common of all.

Down in the Atlantic Ocean in waters around Spain’s Canary Islands, there are angel sharks (tiburón angel or angelotes), whale sharks (tiburón ballena), basking sharks (tiburón peregrino), mako sharks (marrajo) and hammerhead sharks (tiburón martillo). On a couple of occasions the feared white shark has been seen off the coast of Tenerife and La Gomera.

One of the places where most recent shark sightings have been is the popular Las Teresitas beach in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, the island’s capital, as this artificial beach has become a sanctuary and breeding ground for angel sharks due to the calm waters the beach’s wave breaker provides.

These small sharks, which tend to be camouflaged under the sand, have bitten a few beachgoers over the years but their bite is very superficial and hardly breaks the skin.

The angelote hides under the seabed and feeds on small fish. It poses no risk to swimmers, apart from nipping people who step on it. Photo: Philippe Guillaume/Wikipedia (CC BY 2.0)

How likely is a shark attack in Spanish waters?

It’s extremely unlikely that you will be attacked and hurt by a shark in Spain.

There are around 1,200 shark species in the world, 500 of which are pelagic (swim in mid-water or near the shore).

There are records of 30 of these species attacking humans, but only three species have been deadly: the white shark, the tiger shark and the bull shark. This showcases how demonised and misunderstood the vast majority of shark species are.

“On our beaches, the Spanish ones, or the European ones, we know from historical knowledge that there are no dangerous species and that is why this situation is not dangerous,” marine biologist Pedro José Pascual Alayón told AS.

According to the Global Shark Attack File, there are only records of three shark attacks in Spain, in Tarifa in 1986, in Arenas de Valencia in 1993 and in the Gulf of Biscay in 2012.

The victims suffered more severe injuries than those mentioned earlier in the article, but there have so far not been fatal shark attacks in Spain.