Inquiokupas: The type of squatter homeowners in Spain fear most

Squatting is a contentious topic in Spain.

For some, the 'okupa' movement is an opportunistic, near anarchist-type practice that preys on vulnerable landlords and homeowners and takes advantage of legal loopholes to get away with not paying rent.

For others, the increasing number of squats in Spain is symptomatic of something else: rising rents, economic downturn, and the abundance of empty properties in Spain.

The real answer is probably found somewhere in the middle.

The 'okupa' movement is certainly savvy when it comes to the law, knowing what they need to do (changing locks, for example) to delay proceedings and manage to stay months, even years in someone else's property. But not all 'okupas' are part of the broader squatters movement, and many are people down on their luck who moved in with good intentions, probably even paid some rent to start off with, but fell on hard times, now can't pay, and would be homeless otherwise.

Undoubtedly, many people like this have been grouped in with the wider okupa movement.

Inquiokupación

This latter group of people who stop paying rent is now being utilised by expert squatters to exploit unsuspecting homeowners. This growing phenomena, known as inquiokupación, is when someone signs a rental lease and pays rent, but stops after several months and then refuses to leave the property.

The word has been recently coined by combining the word inquilino (tenant) with okupa or okupación (squatter or squatting), resulting in inquiokupa or inquiokupación.

The effectiveness of this form of squatting is that it is very difficult to differentiate, legally speaking, from tenants who are not squatters and never intended to become okupas, but cannot cope with the monthly rent and stopped paying for an indefinite period of time. Some tenants may choose to become inquiokupas after losing their jobs.

Spain's squatter problem is not as bad as the media sometimes makes out, but there are thousands of affected homeowners. Photo: Alexandre Perotto/Unsplash.

That being said, there are certainly squatters who look for a property to rent with the sole purpose of occupying it. But instead of using force to enter, as most okupas do, they legally rent the place before refusing to pay rent or leave.

There are even squatters who have a nómina (contract salary), the standard way landlords in Spain have of knowing that their tenants will pay them every month, and yet they choose to stop paying because they know the law will be on their side initially.

In October 2022, the government received plaudits for making changes to the Code 544 of the Law of Criminal Procedure to speed up evictions of squatters within a maximum period of 48 hours. However, the new speedy evictions relate only to "trespassing or usurpation of real estate" and not those pre-existing tenants who simply stop paying rent and refuse to leave the property, which means this new inquiokupación practice bypasses the law.

That results in longer, more expensive and demoralising legal battles for homeowners, especially if the inquiokupas request legal aid (justicia gratuita) and their legal representatives claim their clients are in a situation of vulnerability, as this can delay eviction hearings by months.

There is undeniably a risk of squatting for landlords renting out properties in Spain, but perhaps it's not as common as it's sometimes made out to be. According to a report by the Institut Cerdà and the Platform of People Affected by Mortgages (PAH), there are around 100,000 occupied homes in Spain. When you consider that there are over 25 million properties in Spain, it works out to less than 0.4 percent.

