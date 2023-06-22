Spain launches new digital ID card for rental cars

Advertisement

Spain's General Directorate of Traffic (DGT), along with the National Business Federation for Vehicle Rental With or Without Driver (Feneval), on Tuesday presented a new digital ID card for rental cars, called DNI-Car.

The handy new QR Code card, which will link digitally to a mobile app, will soon be used by many drivers of rental vehicles in Spain and essentially replaces the usual paper documents.

It can be presented by car renters if stopped by police, which will allow them to quickly access all the details of the vehicle, the driver's licence, the rental company and more, all in one place in their mobile phones.

Renters will also be able to use DNI-Car to check the roadworthiness certificate of the vehicle, information on the environmental badge the car has and the insurance policy.

This new service allows vehicle rental companies to securely digitise the documentation of all the vehicles they own. The documents will have the same validity and legal effects as on paper, and will also be valid in neighbouring France and Portugal.

With this new system, it will be possible to avoid the theft of between 6,000 and 12,000 rental cars each year, according to the DGT.

Once the documentation for each vehicle and driver is securely digitised, a QR code will be generated, which will be valid exclusively for the duration of the rental contract.

The QR will be printed by each rental company, and attached to the vehicle rental contract. Drivers will be responsible for keeping the QR code in the car at all times for the duration of their contract.

In case they are stopped by the police, they will be able to present their QR code which will contain all the information about the car and the person who is driving it, as well as if the car has a theft report out on it.

Once the QR code is scanned it will give the authorities access to a webpage where the documentation links will be displayed, so that the information can be verified from a mobile phone.

The DGT confirmed that the DNI-Car is so far voluntary.

It also doesn't act as a digital replacement of your driving licence, even though the QR will contain a scanned copy of it, so you should still carry your physical licence with you.

The new service will also be added to the 'miDGT' app, where drivers can keep the records, in digital format, on their mobile phones.

The miDGT app already offers Spanish residents with their own cars the possibility of presenting any details related to their cars on their mobile phones, including their driving licence.