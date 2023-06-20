FACT CHECK: Has Ryanair banned duty-free alcohol on Spain-bound flights?

Advertisement

Over the past few days, British tabloids and travel publications have run stories claiming that the Irish low-cost airline has introduced a ban on duty-free alcohol in the aircraft cabin for people flying from the UK to popular Spanish holiday hotspots.

According to the reports, UK holidaymakers flying to Ibiza, Alicante, Barcelona, Málaga, Palma de Mallorca and Tenerife will now have their duty-free booze tagged and stored in the hold for the duration of the flight.

Passengers’ hand luggage will also allegedly be searched at the boarding gate, to ensure that nobody is concealing any bottles.

The news comes after a growing number of incidents involving mostly inebriated British tourists causing havoc on Spain-bound flights.

In recent years, drunk and disorderly holidaymakers have been arrested by police before take-off, forced pilots to turn the aircraft around mid-air, hit airport security guards, harassed air stewards and taken part in brawls with other passengers.

Travel news outlets One Mile at a Time and Simple Flying have both shared an email reportedly sent to Ryanair customers which reads:

“In order to prioritize the comfort and safety of all passengers, Ryanair will implement the following restrictions on your upcoming flight to Spain. Customers will not be allowed to carry alcohol on board and all cabin baggage will be searched at the boarding gates.”

Advertisement

“Any alcohol purchased in airport shops or elsewhere must be packed carefully in a suitable item of cabin baggage, which will be tagged at the gate and then placed in the aircraft hold free of charge if you have purchased priority boarding or have a small piece of hand luggage. If the bag is unsuitable for placing in the hold (e.g. plastic bag) then customers will be required to dispose of the alcohol in the bins provided.”

But when The Local Spain contacted Ryanair’s PR agency Drury to confirm the news, they shared the following message from the airline:

“We are not ‘banning’ or ‘confiscating’ duty free alcohol at boarding gates. As per Ryanair’s T&Cs, passengers can carry duty free alcohol onboard but must not consume it during the flight.”

When asked if anything has indeed changed regarding the rules for taking duty-free alcohol on board, Ryanair representatives said: “Ryanair can confirm that not being allowed to consume duty-free alcohol on flights was standard practice for Ryanair before the news, as it is across all airlines.”

Ryanair’s responses appear to contradict the email allegedly sent to passengers, which serves to make the matter even more confusing.

There is no verified evidence or passenger accounts yet that Ryanair staff have taken duty-free alcohol from passengers and stowed it in the hold.

We will update this article once there is more clarity regarding the Irish carrier’s alleged booze ban.