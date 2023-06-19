Spain's ban on spam calls to come into force on June 29th

Advertisement

Anyone with a phone line in Spain will know all too well that receiving cold calls is almost a daily occurrence.

Whether it's a sales reps, or an automated message, unrequested calls from energy, insurance or internet companies are rife.

But legislation passed in 2022 that is due to enter into force on June 29th 2023 now looks to put a stop to this annoying practice.

Spain’s Telecommunications Law will open legal proceedings against any company which makes spam calls from that day onwards, regardless of whether the call centre is based in Spain or overseas.

Wrongdoers can expect to be fined by Spain’s Data Protection Agency (AEPD), although the legislation does not mention a specific amount.

The law reads that phone users in Spain have the right to “not receive unwanted commercial phone calls, unless there is prior consent from the user or the call can be supported by another legitimate reason covered in article 6.1 of the EU’s Regulation 2016/679 on the processing of personal data”.

Telecommunications multinational Telefónica, which operates mobile and internet provider Movistar, is reportedly “in favour” of the new law, claiming that the sales calls they make to non-clients are minimal.

Other legislation introduced in 2022 in Spain prohibited cold calling before 9am and after 9m, as well as at weekends or on public holidays.

Spain’s main phone and internet providers also committed to not calling phone users between 3pm and 4pm, 'siesta time' in Spain.

Although Spanish phone users already had access to the so-called Robinson list, an opt-out list of people who do not wish to receive spam calls, the new law should ensure that everyone in Spain receives far fewer unwanted sales calls.