Spanish rocket launch aborted due to last-minute glitch

The launch of the Miura 1 in the southwestern province of Huelva was "automatically aborted" as some of the umbilicals – which are used to provide power and fuel to rockets – did not release as they should have, Raul Torres, co-founder of PLD Space, tweeted.

"We will analyse the data to have more information," he added.

The launch of the Miura 1, named after a breed of fighting bulls, had initially been scheduled for Wednesday, May 31st but had later been postponed due to high winds.

Standing just 12 metres (40 feet) tall, the small reusable rocket was to fly 100 kilometres (62 miles) above Earth. While that distance would have put it in outer space, the rocket is currently not powerful enough to reach orbit.

Saturday's sub-orbital launch was slated to bring a payload with micro-gravity experiments and was intended to pave the way for a larger space programme including four missions a year.

When visiting the rocket's launch site in early March, Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez told the press he shared PLD Space's dream to "put Spain at the forefront of [the] space transport industry".

He added: "This rocket, when it is launched, we Spaniards we will all watch it on television and I know that when, within several weeks, Miura 1 will begin its journey, the devotion and hard work of many people...will have been worthwhile".

At the time of writing, it was unclear when PLD Space would attempt a new launch.

Companies all around Europe are currently rushing to develop launchers to address a growing satellite market.

Around 18,500 small orbiters weighing less than 500 kilograms (1,100 pounds) are projected to be launched in the coming decade, according to analysts from Euroconsult.