Spain issues warnings of 40C temperatures over the weekend

Spain's state meteorological agency AEMET has issued a warning for scorching temperatures across Spain this weekend, with provinces in some parts of the country nearing or even reaching 40C.

On Friday, temperatures of 30C are expected throughout much of the peninsula, setting up for an even hotter weekend.

In Córdoba, Seville and Badajoz, all in south-west Spain, the mercury will rise to 37C on Friday afternoon. On Saturday, Córdoba will hit 40C and there could be similar temperatures across Andalusia and Extremadura.

The weekend forecast

Temperatures are set to rise across the country this weekend, except in Galicia, the Mediterranean coastal area, and the Canary Islands, where they remain stable. On the Mediterranean coast, for example, this means temperatures will likely stay in the early 30s.

In general, on Friday there will be cloudy intervals in the northern peninsular, with the possibility of some showers or even storms in the afternoon, particularly in inland Galicia and Cantabrian mountainous areas.

AEMET has forecast slightly cloudy conditions across the rest of the country and the Balearic Islands, despite the heat. There will also be high winds along the coast of Galicia, Cantabria and in the Canary Islands.

After several weeks of sporadic rains and even floods in some parts of the country, the cold front is now moving away from the Spanish peninsula and high temperatures are returning.

According to the AEMET heat alert, there will be "temperatures above 35C in the valleys of the southwestern quadrant of the peninsula." As you can see from this AEMET tweet, the most intense temperatures will generally be felt in the southwestern part of the country around the Guadalquivir Valley, with a pocket in the northeast, over the weekend.

En los próximos días, las tormentas van a ceder su protagonismo al #calor: es probable que el sábado se alcancen los 40 ºC en el valle del Guadalquivir.

This will be particularly pronounced in coastal areas, with sea temperatures also rising. "The waters of the sea surrounding Spain are, as a whole, warmer than usual for this time of year. In certain parts of the Mediterranean and the Canary Islands, they reach values between 2.5 and 3.5C above normal; and in Cantabria, they exceed 4C," AEMET said.

The provinces that could hit 40C

Though temperatures will be high throughout the country, including highs of 33C in Castilla y León and 37C in Toledo and Madrid, it's the south-west regions, mainly Andalusia and Extremadura, that will face the fiercest heat this weekend.

These are the provinces that will have the highest temperatures: