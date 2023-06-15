Spain to allow large dogs on high-speed train services between Madrid, Alicante and Valencia

Advertisement

Spain's state-run rail network Renfe is to allow dogs of up to 40kg on high-speed AVE services on its Madrid-Alicante and Madrid-Valencia routes. This expands the dog-friendly network from the two routes where they were already allowed on board: the Madrid-Zaragoza-Barcelona and Madrid-Málaga lines.

From June 19th, dogs up to 40kg will be allowed to travel on the Madrid-Alicante line, and from June 26th on the Madrid-Valencia line. Renfe's 'Big Pet Project', in force since September of last year, will soon also allow travellers to take their guinea pigs, hamsters, and rabbits on board too.

Since the project was launched, Renfe claims to have transported 800 large dogs on its AVE services, especially on weekend and holiday season services.

Renfe provides a travel kit (including a seat cover and mat to be placed on the floor) which must be collected at least 40 minutes before boarding at the station. Renfe also recommends bringing a blanket, and a toy (preferably a silent one so as not to annoy other passengers) and avoiding feeding the dog prior to the journey to prevent potential motion sickness.

On the new pet-friendly services, specifically, the AVE service between Madrid Chamartín-Clara Campoamor and Alacant, will have four daily AVE services, while the Madrid Chamartín-Clara Campoamor to Valencia Joaquín Sorolla will have one daily service from Monday to Friday and another on Sundays.

The travel conditions will be the same as the pre-existing routes, namely that they allow one 'large' dog per traveller, with a maximum of two 'large' dogs per train, in a single car and always in a fixed space of two specific seats.

There is no limit on the number of pets under 10kg (travelling in a carrier) and the new inclusion of guinea pigs, hamsters and rabbits in the scheme, Renfe said in a statement, that it reinforces the company's "commitment to the travel of pets."

In Spain, you can travel with pets on other long-distance services as long as they are small pets, including dogs, cats, ferrets and non-poultry birds weighing less than 10kg. They must be in a carrier or cage measuring no more than 60x35x35cm.

On services that allow bigger dogs without a carrier, you must pay €35 for a maximum of one pet per person, though the pet ticket is free if you are travelling with a Premium ticket.

If you purchase a basic ticket, you must pay €10 for the pet if it travels in a carrier. On Media Distancia and Avant trains, the cost of the pet ticket is 25 percent of the total fare.