Spain hopes to seal EU migration deal by end of year

EU governments, under pressure to reduce migrant arrivals, last week agreed on steps to fast-track the return of migrants to their countries of origin or transit countries deemed "safe".

The preliminary agreement opens the way for negotiations with the European Parliament on legislation that could be adopted before European elections in June next year.

"I hope we can seal this deal on migration and asylum, which is so important for all European member states," Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said as he unveiled Spain's s priorities for its EU presidency, which begins on July 1st.

"But there remains a very important element, which is regulations for crisis management, on which we are already working on." he added.

The proposal agreed to last week calls for compulsory help between EU countries, but with an option of doing that in one of two ways.

The priority is for EU countries to share the hosting of asylum-seekers, taking in many that arrive in nations on the bloc's outer rim, mainly Greece and Italy.

The agreement said nations that refuse would instead be required to pay a sum of €20,000 per person into a fund managed by Brussels.

Spain will hold an early general election on July 23rd, just three weeks after it takes over the rotating six-month EU presidency from Sweden.

Sánchez called the snap polls after his Socialist party and their junior coalition partners, far-left Podemos, were routed in regional and municipal elections on May 28th.

Polls suggest the early elections could lead to a return of the conservative Popular Party to power.

Sánchez said a change in government would not affect Spain's presidency since it has been prepared in cooperation with "all institutional, social and political actors".