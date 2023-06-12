What does Alberto Feijóo, Spain's likely next PM, want to achieve in govt?

Advertisement

The Spanish right seems set for a return to government. Though the Spanish left has come together, for now, momentum is with the right. Whether it be polling data or the recent gains it made in the local and regional elections, the centre-right Partido Popular (PP) seem likely to win the most votes in July's snap general election.

The unanswered question remains whether the PP will rely on far-right Vox for a governable majority.

Nonetheless, as the election campaign kicks off, PP leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo has already made a series of pledges about things he intends for his government to do once in La Moncloa - if it wins. Borrowing from American politics, these sorts of promises are often said, or intended, to be completed in the first '100 days' in office.

Regardless of whether Feijóo achieves some or any of these policy pledges within a hundred days, the term is used as a way of prioritising issues and emphasising the things the potential government wishes to do.

In that sense, these sorts of campaign commitments are useful in giving a sense of the direction the government will take once in office.

So, what has Feijóo pledged? What are his promises, and how will they change life in Spain?

A smaller state

Feijóo is considered a fiscal conservative concerned with balancing the books and reducing debt. He is generally small-statist, cares about efficiency, and has experience running big organisations, namely Spain's Correos postal service and former state health system, though this cautious approach to spending has left him open to criticism from certain corners, particularly during his time as President of Galicia.

So far, he has announced that he would like to slim down the number of government ministries. Not only does the Galician intend to oversee a "very important adjustment in political spending," which is to be expected, but he has also pledged to merge and even cut certain government departments.

The Ministries likely to be merged or cut entirely are Culture, Education, Labour, Consumer Affairs and Equality, which perhaps give some indication of what a PP government under Feijóo would prioritise.

"The Consumer Affairs Ministry was a general subdirectorate in the Ministry of Health," he argued. "Equality was a department within another ministry. Social Security outside the Ministry of Labor... I do not understand it, and the Ministry of Universities, Culture and Education at a time with this exorbitant public expenditure that we have, deserves consolidation."

Partido Popular (PP) party's leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo​ pledges several changes if elected.

Taxes

With regard to the tax burden, Feijóo has promised "not to raise them."

He has also pledged to lower rates of personal income tax on incomes of less than €40,000 to help cushion the impact of inflation. "I know that saying this at the moment is risky," Feijóo has said, "but I have committed myself to it", he added, suggesting that this was specifically something he wanted to do "within the first 100 days of government".

Labour market reforms

Spain's Labour Minister Yolanda Díaz, and leader of new left-wing electoral formation Sumar, has overseen substantial reforms to the labour market in the last couple of years, namely structural changes to try and wean the Spanish economy off its dependence on short-term, indefinite contracts. As a result, the Spanish economy has seen record employment levels.

Feijóo has hinted that a PP government would make some tweaks to Díaz's labour market reforms, preferring a model closer to recommendations made by Banco de España in 2021, with any changes likely to focus primarily on severance payments and discontinuous fixed contracts.

Democratic Memory Law

A PP government under Feijóo would also look to repeal the controversial Democratic Memory legislation passed by the Sánchez government, preferring a return to the 2007 memory law passed by the Zapatero government.

The Spanish right has long been opposed to any kind of historical memory legislation, claiming that it digs up old rivalries and causes political tension.

Trans law

Spain's controversial transgender legislation, passed in December 2022, allows anyone over 16 years old to change their gender on their ID card with a simple declaration. Feijóo has also pledged to reform this legislation, arguing that it makes it "much easier to change sex than to get a driver's licence".

The current law, he says, is "nonsense" that "goes against minors", "doctors", "feminist groups" and "common sense".

Speaking to Onda Cero, the prospective PM did concede that there would be some sort of Trans Law under a PP government, but not in its current form.

Euthanasia

Under PP, Spain's Euthanasia law will be "looked at" and "if necessary, adjusted," Feijóo says.

"I will ask for the corresponding reports on this matter and then we will make a decision," he said.

Pensions

One thing that Feijóo has said definitely won't be tackled in his first '100 days' is pension reform. The PP will, he says, study the issue "in-depth" and consult with employers, unions and political parties before committing to any changes.

In fact, regardless of whether it is a Feijóo-led PP government or a renewed Sánchez PSOE government, neither would be likely to make any pensions reforms in the short term as the current government passed a package of measures that are set to be reviewed from 2025.