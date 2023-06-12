Spain to exhume bodies of 128 Civil War victims

Advertisement

The aim of the project is to try and recover the remains of 128 victims of the Spanish Civil War so that they can be identified and reburied properly by their families.

It will be the first exhumation of its kind involving bodies that were moved from elsewhere after the 1936-1939 war and reburied without their families' permission

Some descendants have been waiting for two decades for their claim to be fulfilled and the right to be able to move their loved ones.

A forensic laboratory has already been installed inside the basilica in the valley so that experts can work. In addition to the forensic team, there will be a group of archaeologists, dentists, geneticists and four members of the police, whose specific purpose will be to help identify the victims if the registration numbers on the coffins are no longer visible.

The process aims to comply with the Democratic Memory Law, which was brought into force in October 2022.

The remains of around 34,000 people, many of them victims of Franco's regime, are buried anonymously in the complex and relatives have been campaigning for years for the right to rebury their loved ones under their own names and nearer to their families.

Advertisement

The legal battles have been ongoing since a historic ruling in 2016, which gave the order for the exhumation of the bodies of the Lapeña brothers, who were shot in 1936 in Calatayud, Zaragoza and reburied in the Cuelgamuros Valley.

The ruling from the Court of San Lorenzo del Escorial, in the region of Madrid, recognised the right for a "dignified burial" for the brothers and established that the mortal remains should be delivered to their granddaughter.

Despite the resolution, the family is still waiting. Their lawyer, Eduardo Ranz, denounced the government's non-compliance with the order, which he claims is "a violation of article 118 of the Spanish Constitution".

Advertisement

In March 2023, the Supreme Court rejected the appeal filed by the Association for Reconciliation and Historical Truth, the last jurisdictional obstacle that prevented the exhumations of the remains of the victims.

Last April, the remains of the founder of Spain's fascist Falange movement, José Antonio Primo de Rivera, were exhumed, and in 2019 the body of the dictator Francisco Franco was also transferred, both in compliance with the Democratic Memory Law.

This is all part of a plan to convert the complex, built by Franco on a mountain near the capital, into a memorial to the 500,000 people killed during Spain's 1936-39 Civil War.