How much have hotel prices in Spain gone up?

This year, not only has everyday living become more expensive – the food we buy and the bills we pay, but going on holiday is a lot more costly too.

Higher demand, the fallout after the pandemic and inflation have all caused flight prices, restaurants and accommodation to increase exponentially.

Tourism in Spain is accelerating towards a record-breaking year. Spain already set a new record for tourism in April, welcoming 7.2 million international tourists and surpassing pre-pandemic levels.

Spain's Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Héctor Gómez also predicts that Spain will receive between 52.3 and 54.8 million foreign tourists during the summer months from May to October 2023.

All this means that hotels are getting more expensive than ever.

Spanish hotels have been increasing their prices for the last two years since people started travelling again after the pandemic, but this year hotel costs have skyrocketed.

Hotel establishments raised their prices by 11 percent in March 2023 compared to the same month in 2022, which already had already seen an increase of almost 35 percent, according to the latest data from Spain's National Statistics Institute (INE).

Over Easter, hotel costs soared, and 'The Hotel Pricing Outlook' report by consultancy firm Simon-Kucher revealed that hotels were 40 percent more expensive than in April last year

At the end of April 2023, the latest data available from the INE, shows that the average cost per room in Spain stood at €99.32 per night. In the same month last year, the average rate was €89.05 and in 2019, prior to the pandemic, it was €80.92.

By category, five-star hotels raised their rates by 14 percent compared to last year, reaching an average cost of €231 per room per night; those with four stars increased prices by nine percent, up to €102 and three-star hotels raised them by more than 13 percent; up to €76.

Where have hotel prices risen the most?

Accommodation costs may have risen all over Spain, but the rates and how much they’ve increased by still varies between regions.

According to the INE, the region where accommodation prices have gone up the most is the Basque Country, where hotel rooms are 16.7 percent more than last year.

This is unsurprisingly followed by Madrid and Catalonia, where costs have risen by 15.6 and 15.5 respectively.

Next up is the Canary Islands with 14.8 percent, followed by Cantabria with 14 .3 percent and Aragón with 13.3 percent.

But, there are still some places where hotel rates remain relatively affordable. The region where prices rose by the least is Extremadura with a rise of just 0.2 compared to last year.

This is followed by Asturias with 3.4 percent, Navarre with 4.4 percent, Galicia with 5.8 percent and Melilla with 6.1 percent.

Could hotels be even more expensive this summer?

It’s now the beginning of June and the official start of summer is just over two weeks away, anyone who hasn’t booked accommodation for their summer holiday yet is in for a big shock.

Hotel prices during high season typically increase and this year is set to be no different, meaning that the already steep costs will go up even more.

In the summer of 2022, the average rate per night in Spain was €121 per night in July, almost €128 in August and €107 in September, according to INE records.

Travel experts predict that both demand for hotels and prices will continue to rise until they reach record levels.