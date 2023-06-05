Spain sees no risk to EU presidency from July snap election

Advertisement

Sánchez last week dissolved parliament and called a snap election on July 23rd following heavy losses for his Socialist party in local and regional elections on May 28th.

Spain is slated to take over the rotating presidency of the bloc from Sweden on July 1st.

Asked if the general election would affect its turn at the helm of the bloc, Sánchez said the goals for this presidency were shared with the other EU member states and the European Commission.

"There is no risk that all the goals which we set before the elections were called will not be met during this presidency," he said during a joint news conference with his visiting Swedish counterpart Ulf Kristersson.

"Other nations have held elections as well during their presidency and absolutely nothing went wrong," he added.

Kristersson said he "fully shared" Sánchez's assessment that there is "no problem at all".

He recalled that Sweden held elections just before its presidency of the bloc while France held presidential elections in April 2022 during its EU presidency.

"Every country is very well suited to handle all the activities at the same time," Kristersson said.

Sánchez had been scheduled to address the European Parliament's plenary session on July 13th to outline Madrid's main policies during the six-month presidency, but he requested it be delayed to September due to the early elections.

That would allow the speech to be delivered by a new Spanish premier in the event that Sánchez is defeated in the election.