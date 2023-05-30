Spanish government gets inflation boost ahead of vote

Advertisement

Inflation reached 3.2 percent year-on-year in May, down from 4.1 percent in April and 3.3 percent in March, according to INE, the national statistics institute.

The drop was mainly due to lower fuel prices and a more moderate rise in the price of food, INE said in a statement.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices was 6.1 percent year-on-year, down from the 6.6 percent recorded in April.

The latest inflation figures come a day after Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez unexpectedly called a snap election for July 23rd after his Socialist party suffered a drubbing in weekend local and regional polls.

His leftist coalition government has implemented a series of measures to bring down inflation in Spain which hit a record 10.8 percent in July.

It slashed the value-added tax on essential foods such as bread, milk, fruit and vegetables, and introduced free rail travel passes.