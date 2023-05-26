REVEALED: The most popular food and drink brands in each Spanish region

Advertisement

A new report from data analysis company Kantar in its Brand Footprint 2023 report discovered that the brand most consumed by Spanish households is Coca-Cola, the world's best-known soft drink.

The report analysed data from more than 35,000 brands in a total of 53 countries and gave each brand a score of Consumer Reach Points or CRPs. This was calculated by working out the number of homes in the country x the percentage of households that buy the brand more than one time a year x the number of times each household buys that brand.

In Spain, the company found out that the top 10 most popular brands or those with the highest CRPs were:

Coca-Cola: 130.69 million CRPs El Pozo: 110.86 million Central Lechera Asturiana: 97.99 million Campofrío: 85.54 million Gallo: 61.51 million Bimbo: 54.75 million Activia: 46.34 million Danone: 46.30 million Pescanova: 46.13 million Don Simón: 46.09 million

The report also worked out which was the most popular brand in each region of the country.

Coca-Cola was the most popular in six regions including Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia, the Balearics, Aragón and Cantabria.

El Pozo, the Spanish company that sells various types of cold cuts, bacon, sausages, burgers and ham was the most popular brand in Andalusia, Murcia, Castilla-La Mancha, Extremadura, Navarre and the Canary Islands.

In third place was Central Lechera Asturiana, which makes dairy products such as milk, yoghurts, butter and cream, and was the most popular in two different regions. Unsurprisingly it was the most popular brand in Asturias, but it was also the most favoured in La Rioja.

In fourth place was Campofrío, which sells meat products from sausages and ham to slices of turkey and chicken, as well as ready-made pizzas. It has also recently moved into vegetarian and vegan alternatives. It was the favourite brand for people living in Castilla y León and the Basque Country.

Finally, the Galician dairy company LARSA which makes primarily milk, yoghurt and cheese was the most popular in the region of Galicia.

Most popular brands a different sectors

When it came to Spaniards' favourite brands in different sectors such as cleaning and hygiene, the results showed mainly well-known worldwide brands such as Colgate, Nivea and Fairy.