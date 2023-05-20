Mick Jagger's daughter fined after Ibiza police incident

Advertisement

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening when police were called to investigate an incident at a restaurant in Ibiza Town, the island's capital, a statement from the Balearic Islands branch of the SUP police union said.

Following a confrontation, police arrested Jagger, 51, and her male companion, the union said.

At a hearing on Friday, the judge ordered Jagger to pay "a four-month daily fine of 10 euros per day for resisting arrest, and a 20-day fine of 10 euros for causing minor injury," a court statement said.

It also said she must "pay the victim 800 euros" in compensation.

The court handed her companion "four months of prison for assaulting a figure of authority".

According to the union, restaurant staff had called the police to report a male customer "insulting and threatening customers and staff" who appeared to be either "drunk or under the influence of drugs".

When they arrived, the police asked for his details but he "refused, ignoring police instructions and finally assaulting several of them", it said.

Jagger had "rushed at a policewoman and attacked her, causing her several physical injuries", prompting police to arrest the pair, it added.

Advertisement

"You cannot attack police with impunity," the SUP said, indicating it was filing a complaint against her.

Jade Jagger is a jewellery designer and the second daughter of the 79-year-old Rolling Stones frontman, who has eight children, the youngest of whom is six.

She is Jagger's only daughter with his first wife, the Nicaraguan model and human rights campaigner Bianca Jagger, whom he married in 1971 and divorced eight years later.