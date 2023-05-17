Temperatures set to drop in Spain with showers forecast

Advertisement

After a particularly sweltering few weeks, even by Spanish standards, Spain is now set for a cold snap (relatively speaking) in the coming days that will be accompanied by much-needed rain and showers.

According to Spain's State Meteorological Agency (AEMET), temperatures could fall by between 5C and 10C, taking the mercury below the average temperatures in many parts of the country, but particularly in the northern half of the peninsula.

READ ALSO: Meteorologists targeted in climate misinfo surge

An influx of cold air is also set to make the weather more unstable and will likely bring showers. From Thursday, May 18th rain will be widespread but most intensely concentrated in the eastern and southern parts of the country, as well as the Balearic Islands.

Wednesday, May 17th

For Wednesday, May 17th, AEMET predicts that temperatures could dip enough for morning frosts in mountainous areas. In Ávila, the minimum temperature could fall close to 0C, and it could even snow in high-altitude areas surrounding the Pyrenees.

Light showers are forecast in the coastal area of Cantabria, as well as eastern Catalonia, parts of the Valencia region, the Balearic Islands and, in the afternoon, southern Andalusia.

READ ALSO - EXPLAINED: What is Spain's newly activated health plan for extreme heatwaves?

As for temperatures on Wednesday, they will generally rise in the northern half of the country and fall in the extreme south and Mediterranean areas. Despite that, in Badajoz and Córdoba temperatures could still be around 30C and in Vitoria-Gasteiz (Basque Country) they will be around 15C, a testament to the unusually warm weather swathes southern Spain has experienced in recent weeks.

Wednesday's forecast, with showers expected in the south and eastern parts of the country. Photo: AEMET.

Advertisement

Thursday, May 18th

Thursday is forecast to be a much more turbulent day, with heavy cloud cover expected, showers and even storms expected in some parts of the country, particularly the Mediterranean coast, Castilla-La Mancha, and the Balearics.

Light rain could come to Cantabria, though in the rest of the country, significant rainfall is not anticipated.

READ ALSO: Spain set for 'scorching' summer, forecasters say

During the day temperatures are set to fall across the country, while night temperatures will generally increase, except in Andalusia and Extremadura, where they are expected to drop.

Temperatures are only expected to exceed 25C in the Tagus, Guadiana and Guadalquivir Valley areas. In northern Spain in places such as Vitoria-Gasteiz, Pamplona and Burgos, temperatures are unlikely to reach 15C, meaning that they will be between 5 to 10 degrees lower than averages for this time of the year.

Friday, May 19th

Friday is likely to be similar to Thursday, with changeable weather and showers likely, especially in Andalusia, the southeast and the Balearics. Significant cloud cover is likely across large parts of the country.

Scattered stormy showers are forecast in those areas, and are likely to be most intense in the eastern Andalusia area, southeastern Castilla-La Mancha, Murcia, the southern end of the Valencia region, including Alicante, as well as eastern Catalonia and the Balearic Islands.

Advertisement

On Friday temperatures will generally drop in the northern half, as well as in southern cities in the areas with storms forecast, such as Almería, Málaga and Alicante, where the mercury is not expected to go above 20 or 22C.

Forecast temperatures for Friday 17th May, with minimum values well below the average for the time of year. Photo: AEMET.

In cities in the southwest of the country such as Córdoba and Badajoz temperatures could reach 27 or 28C, while in inland areas of the north, they are unlikely to hit 20C. The temperature in Madrid is forecast to however around 20C.