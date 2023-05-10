Spain to pay national bus and train tickets for young people this summer

Advertisement

The reductions, which will be valid for a three-month period starting on June 15th, are aimed at "encouraging summer travel among young people and to help the recovery of the culture and tourism sector following the pandemic", a transport ministry statement said after the weekly cabinet meeting.

The offer applies to anyone aged 18-30 who is an EU citizen and a resident in Spain. It includes discounts of up to 90 percent on state-run buses and short-to-medium distance trains.

It also halves the price of high-speed AVE and Interrail tickets, which allow EU citizens to use trains across 33 countries, with the 50 percent discount applying to tickets booked through state rail operator Renfe.

The move to slash summer travel costs for young people comes as Spain gears up for local and regional polls on May 28th and a year-end general election tipped to be a tight race.

As part of anti-inflation measures, Spain already launched free rail passes for regional and suburban trains in September.

According to Renfe, 2.1 million passes were issued in the first quarter under this scheme.

Germany, meanwhile, launched a new ticket on 1 May that allows travel throughout the country for 49 euros ($54) a month.