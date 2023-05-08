Spain's government to pay half of youth Interrail passes this summer

Advertisement

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced on Saturday May 6th during a political rally in Murcia that young people in Spain will be able to benefit from a 50 percent discount on Interrail passes around Europe.

The plan is due to be approved in the next Spanish Cabinet meeting (most likely this Tuesday) and will be available for those aged between 18 and 30, from June 15th to September 15th, 2023.

Interrail is a single train pass that allows for rail travel across most European countries and is available for various time periods, including up to one month.

It is not yet known exactly how to apply for the passes or when they will be available to be applied for, but more information will be released once they've been officially approved.

Sánchez also revealed plans for a new Spanish Interrail pass, so that young people can get the chance to explore Spain further and make it more affordable.

Sánchez pointed out that there are many young people who know "Europe better than their own country".

The Spanish Interrail pass will make it easier for young people to travel through Spain with a 90 percent discount on state-owned trains and buses that depend and a 50 percent discount on high-speed trains. "We are going to have Interrail in Europe and in Spain", Sánchez said.

Unlike Interrail, however, where you can buy a single pass, the price reduction will be made ticket-by-ticket basis.

Government sources have revealed that the Spanish interrail pass will be exclusively available this summer.

The Spanish government not only intends to help young people to travel and discover new places through this scheme, but also help the tourism and cultural sectors and promote thousands of national destinations, as well as collaborate with the development of rural Spain.

"Spain is the second most visited country in the world, but it is full of unknown treasures for many Spaniards. That is why we are going to help our young people to get to know Spain better. Travelling through its interior this summer," said Sánchez.

The Interrail pass was created in 1972 and some 600,000 tickets are sold every year to customers of all ages, according to service statistics. Youth between the ages of 12 and 17 already benefit from a 25 percent discount on the general price and the Spanish government’s new plan will mean they can now get the passes at half price.

The Interrail network is made up of 40,000 railway stations in 33 European countries.