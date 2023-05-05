Where to watch King Charles III's coronation on TV in Spain

Advertisement

The highly anticipated coronation of King Charles III of the United Kingdom and his wife Camilla as queen on Saturday is the centrepiece of a weekend of events to mark the occasion, with millions of people likely to tune in to watch from Spain and around the world.

Spain’s King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia are among the 2,000 distinguished guests that will attend the ceremony at London’s Westminster Abbey.

It remains unclear whether emeritus King Juan Carlos I (in self-imposed exile in Abu Dhabi) and former Queen Sofía will also be attending, although recent reports suggest this is unlikely.

If you’re in Spain and want to watch King Charles III’s coronation live on TV, these are your viewing options.

From 11am (mainland Spain time) on Saturday May 6th, Spain’s public broadcaster RTVE will begin its live feed and commentary of the coronation, lasting until 3pm.

That means that all the main proceedings - from the King’s procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey beginning at 11.20am to the enthronement - will be broadcast live in Spain.

This can be watched on television for free on either La 1 or their Canal 24h news channel, or online through rtve.es. The narration and interviews will all be conducted in Spanish.

British-Spanish writer Tom Burns Marañón and journalist Sarah Morris will be among the panellists, and an interview with the UK Ambassador to Spain Hugh Elliott is scheduled.

You can also expect most of Spain’s other main terrestrial TV channels to cover the weekend’s events, although this will also be in Spanish and may not be live.

Luckily for those who don’t speak Spanish or prefer English commentary, BBC, ITV and Sky will broadcast the coronation and day's proceedings.

This will be either through their websites and streaming platforms like the BBC’s iPlayer (for which you’ll probably need a VPN), or on their YouTube channels (You can watch Sky News live here).