Cold front to bring rain and drop in temperatures to Spain

A weather front arriving in Spain on Thursday will bring rains to the northwest of the peninsula, and temperatures are set to drop across the entire country besides the Mediterranean coastal area, according to forecasts from Aemet, Spain's State Meteorological Agency.

The rains will affect Galicia and Cantabria in particular, where the front is expected to enter the mainland, and showers are likely in the wider northwest area of the country as well as in the Pyrenees.

Unfortunately, this won't necessarily mean rainfall for the parts of Spain that are suffering most from drought currently, including much of eastern and southern Spain.

Aemet has not published any weather alerts for the arriving front, so there is thought to be no significant risk due to adverse weather conditions.

Rainy northwest

In Galicia and Cantabria, a cloudy morning is expected to see intense rains, particularly in the coastal areas, which could be accompanied by a storm moving into the afternoon.

The Aemet forecast for 2pm on Thursday in Spain. Photo: Aemet.es

Cloudy intervals are also expected across the northwest and the Pyrenees, with scattered showers likely throughout the afternoon.

Across the rest of the peninsula, including the Balearics, cloudy conditions are forecast in the afternoon with possible showers. In the Canary Islands there will be high clouds throughout the archipelago and some intervals of low clouds in the north.

Temperature drops

As for temperatures, the mercury is set to drop across the entirety of the peninsula besides the Mediterranean area where they could even rise. In inland Valencia, as well as part of the lower Guadalquivir river basin, maximum temperatures could top out at 30C.

In the northwest, however, the drop in temperatures could be significant, from 6 to 9C in places, and minimum temperatures are forecast to fall in the inland western half of the peninsula, though temperatures across Spain have been abnormally high throughout April and early-May and will still be in the mid to high-teens even in the coldest parts of the country on Thursday.

In Madrid, Aemet forecasts minimum and maximum temperatures of 16C and 24C; in Barcelona 15C and 22C; Alicante 15C and 25C; and in Málaga 14C and 28C.