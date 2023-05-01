Advertisement

Immigration

1 dead and 25 hurt in farm worker bus accident in Spain

AFP
AFP - [email protected] • 1 May, 2023 Updated Mon 1 May 2023 14:39 CEST
Spain traditionally relies on thousands of seasonal workers from abroad to pick fruits, with the Huelva province producing around 90 percent of the European strawberry harvest at this time of year. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP)

One person died and 25 others were hurt, seven seriously, when a bus carrying Moroccan seasonal workers overturned early on Monday in southern Spain, the emergency services said.

The accident, which took place just before sunrise on a road around 50 kilometres (30 miles) from the southwestern Andalusian city of Huelva, involved a bus carrying 34 Moroccan agricultural workers, the 112 emergency services said.

"One woman died and 25 others have been injured, including seven in very serious condition, when a bus carrying seasonal workers overturned," the 112 said on the regional government's website.

It was not immediately clear what caused the accident in an area known for its vast agriculture industry, with the Andalusia region Europe's top exporter of fruits and vegetables.

In a separate statement, medics with the CES emergency services said "34 workers were travelling on the bus; one of them died in the accident, seven others were seriously hurt and 18 others were slightly injured".

In remarks ahead of May Day marches, Labour Minister Yolanda Díaz offered her "condolences and deepest sympathy to the workers caught up in this very serious accident".

Spain traditionally relies on thousands of seasonal workers from abroad to pick fruits, with the Huelva province producing around 90 percent of the European strawberry harvest at this time of year.

