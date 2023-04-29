Spain to invest €1.3 billion in vocational training

Advertisement

The measure will create 824 new training centres for digital skills, 45,000 vocational training places and 1,500 classrooms for technology and entrepreneurship, Sanchez said.

It will be approved at a cabinet meeting next week, he added while speaking at a Socialist party event in the northern city of Pamplona.

Boosting vocational training is the best way to reduce youth unemployment "which remains one of the main ills of our labour market," Sanchez said.

"We are creating more and better jobs, and the best tool is to bet on quality vocational training, like the most advanced countries in Europe," he added.

The new investment joins the 6.6 billion euros already invested in the area since the current government was sworn in for a second term in January 2020.

The announcement comes ahead of regional and local elections on May 28th and what promises to be closely-fought national elections at the end of the year.

Spain's overall unemployment rate stood at 13.26 percent during the first quarter, up from 12.87 percent the final quarter of 2022, according to national statistics institute INE.

But among those aged 16 to 25, the jobless rate stood at 30 percent in the period between January and March.