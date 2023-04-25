Back to exile: Spain's ex-king leaves after low-key visit

Advertisement

This time, the trip was very low-key compared with his first visit last year which sparked much criticism, especially from left-wing parties which demanded accountability for his role in a string of financial scandals.

The 85-year-old former Spanish head-of-state -- who served as monarch between 1975 and 2014 when he abdicated in favour of his son, King Felipe VI -- left in a private jet from Vitoria airport in the northern Basque Country at around 1100 GMT.

He had flown into Vigo in the northwestern Galicia region on Wednesday where he spent several days at Sanxenxo where his yacht, "El Bribón" - Spanish for "The Rascal" - was competing in a weekend regatta.

Although he joined several training sessions on Thursday and Friday, the former monarch was unable to take part in the regatta due to bad weather, but it went on to win the Spanish Cup.

On Sunday, he travelled to Vitoria in the Basque Country where he had several medical appointments before flying out on Tuesday.

A key figure in Spain's transition to democracy following the death of dictator Francisco Franco in 1975, Juan Carlos abdicated in 2014 following a string of scandals over his finances and love life.

Six years later, with investigators pursuing three separate probes into his finances, he went into voluntary exile in August 2020, saying he wanted to prevent his personal affairs from undermining his son's reign.

Although they were shelved in March 2022 due to lack of evidence, the statute of limitations and his immunity while head of state, prosecutors did acknowledge "fiscal irregularities" in his affairs.

When he returned last May on his first visit since leaving, Juan Carlos made no effort to avoid the spotlight, irritating Spain's left-wing government which said he had "wasted an opportunity" to explain his behaviour and "apologise" to the public.

But the former monarch had dismissed the idea out of hand.

"Explanations? What about?" he snapped when quizzed by reporters.

This time, he kept a much lower profile, not engaging with the media and only leaving the place he was staying to go to the Sanxenxo sailing club.