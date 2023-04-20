Biden to host Spain's PM in May

Advertisement

The May 12th visit by Sánchez will "deepen the historic ties between the United States and Spain".

The two leaders will review our efforts as NATO allies and close partners to strengthen our bilateral defense relationship, transatlantic security and economic prosperity," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

The allies' "unwavering support for Ukraine" will be a highlight of the talks, she added.

The last time Sánchez and Biden met was during the NATO summit held in Madrid in late June 2022.

The Spanish Prime Minister recently met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on another state visit which reflects Sánchez's intention to increase Spain's international influence.

These diplomatic visits come as Spain is gearing up to take over the European Union’s rotating presidency in July, which will also serve to project the country on the world stage.

Spain is part of a European coalition sending Ukraine Leopard tanks and other heavy weapons, as well as training small numbers of Ukrainian tank crews ahead of an expected counter-offensive against Russian invasion.

