Spanish 'Big Brother' contestant jailed for sexual assault on camera

The incident took place following an alcohol-fuelled party when the victim, Carlota Prado, was in a clear state of inebriation.

Although the footage was never aired, the producers came under fire for their handling of the incident in which they confronted her with the video evidence the next morning in the so-called Big Brother confession room, causing her to break down.

José María López went on trial in November with the court sentencing him to "15 months of prison for a sexual abuse offence against Carlota P. A. that took place... in the early hours of November 4th 2017".

It also imposed a "four-year restraining order on him during which he must have no contact with the victim, and pay her €6,000 ($6,570) in compensation", part of which must be paid by the Spanish production company that made the show.

"Big Brother" is a popular reality show featuring contestants locked in a purpose-built house for weeks on end with their every move tracked on camera 24 hours a day. Viewers then vote off the contestants one by one.

The judge said López -- who was "driven by a lustful impulse, knowing Carlota P.A. was in a drunken stupor that would later lead to unconsciousness" -- had "removed her trousers while they were in bed and begun making sexual movements under the duvet", despite the victim saying "I can't".

"The defendant's lewd movements continued for several minutes, until the victim's face and arm were uncovered, revealing her unconscious state, prompting (the producers) to intervene," he wrote.

López was immediately kicked off the show.

The story only became public two years later when El Confidencial news website released footage of the moment the producers confronted her in the confession room in which she can be seen breaking down and pleading with them to turn it off.

The trial had been due to start in February 2022 but it was delayed because Prado was struggling with her mental health and didn't feel able to testify.