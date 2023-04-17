Spain's Deputy PM accuses Sánchez of chauvinism

Advertisement

Díaz made the comments during an hour-long TV interview for Lo de Évole TV programme, broadcast on Sunday on La Sexta.

When asked by presenter Jordi Évole "have you faced any male chauvinist attitudes on their part?", referring to Pedro Sánchez and former Podemos leader Pablo Iglesias, she responded by saying "yes, absolutely".

"I think I and all of Spain have, seriously. This business of slamming your hand on the table during negotiations, I’m surrounded by it."

The Labour Minister continued by saying she didn’t feel identified with the very "masculine" way Spain’s premier has of governing, but did not give any examples of said machismo. She classified her relationship with Sánchez as “very good” but "chauvinistic, as is mostly the case".

She did however specify that former Podemos leader and Deputy PM Pablo Iglesias "randomly" chose her to be his successor as Spain's Deputy PM without informing her first, jokingly telling her that her new role would "fuck up her life".

Advertisement

The accusations come just weeks after Díaz launched a new political party, Sumar, as well as her bid to be the first female Prime Minister in Spanish history.

At the launch, Díaz told a crowd of 5,000: "I want to be Spain’s first female prime minister because women’s time has come, and women want to be the ones who make history".

"If I become Spain’s Prime Minister, I would give Pedro Sánchez the position that he deemed appropriate," Díaz told La Sexta.

"Since there would be a negotiation, he would have to decide. I would be very clear who I would name in some of the ministries. I think he would become Deputy Prime Minister and would have to play a different role".

The 51-year-old from Galicia, who until recently formed part of the far-left Unidas Podemos party, told TV presenter Jordi Évole she would not be voting for her former party in the regional elections coming up on May 28th even though her new party is not participating.

READ MORE: What’s happening to the Spanish left?

Spain's Prime Minister on Sunday apologised to victims for a loophole in a landmark law spearheaded by coalition governing partner Podemos, which is aimed at fighting sexual violence but that has allowed hundreds of convicted offenders to reduce their sentences.