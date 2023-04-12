Spain's new university law: Eight key points you should know

Advertisement

On Wednesday, April 12th, Spain's new 'Organic Law of the University System' (LOSU) officially enters into force. The reforms are wide-ranging, and include a commitment to spending one percent of Spain's GDP on universities, banning gender-segregated colleges, and caps on public university fees.

After being formally approved at a Council of Ministers' meeting in March, Spain's Universities Minister Joan Subirats said that "universities are and must continue to be the beacon that projects the values of Europe to the world: democratic values, social rights, equality and recognition of diversity".

Of the law itself, the Minister said: "I am proud because I believe that this law allows universities to continue to maintain an essential function that they have been doing for hundreds of years. They are and will continue to be fundamental pillars for preserving ideological pluralism, for the generation of critical knowledge, for the human and professional preparation of young people, for the development of research and innovation and for their transfer to society."

You can read the government's official press release on the law here, and the BOE here.

But what does the law actually do? What are the changes? And what does it mean if you're a student in Spain, or considering moving here to study?

Here are the key aspects of the new university law:

: The way teaching staff at universities are evaluated will be modified, with an emphasis on both qualitative and quantitative data, and taking into account open access to publications, the impact of their research, linguistic plurality, and their professional experience. Language: The new law establishes the inclusion of Catalan, Basque and Galician in the Erasmus exchange programmes and in other publicly funded mobility programs.

: It introduces a commitment of a minimum expenditure of one percent of GDP on universities moving forward, an increase that is in line with a broader, pre-existing commitment of a minimum of five percent of GDP spending on education overall. Lifelong learning: Subirats has also emphasised that the law hopes to encourage lifelong learning, that is, making universities more accessible to students of all ages, both to help adults respond to the demands of the job market, but also the expected demographic change in the coming years. Lifelong learning will become a basic function of universities, with courses of varying lengths.





