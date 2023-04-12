Avlo train tickets go on sale for €7 between Madrid and Andalusia

Advertisement

This Wednesday, April 12th, Renfe has released tickets for its low-cost Avlo service to Andalusia starting on June 1st, with a minimum price of just €7.

Avlo's initial service to Andalusia will be between Seville and Madrid, and Málaga and Madrid, with two daily services, leaving the Andalusian cities early in the morning and returning from Madrid in the afternoon.

All services between Andalusia and Madrid will also stop at intermediate stations en route, including Antequera Santa Ana, Puente Genil, Córdoba, Villanueva de Córdoba, Puertollano and Ciudad Real.

Avlo will offer 436 seats plus another two specifically for people with reduced mobility. All tickets will be put up for sale in the single class, basic rate.

Avlo is Renfe’s low-cost alternative to its high-speed AVE trains. It's marketed at affordable prices in order to facilitate and increase mobility around the country.

Avlo launched in June 2021 with services between Madrid and Barcelona and then in June 2022 introduced its Madrid-Valencia service. More recently on March 27th, 2023, a route began between Madrid and Alicante.