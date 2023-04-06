When are Spanish supermarkets open over Easter?

Advertisement

Easter is a pretty big deal in Spain, as you might've noticed this week. Whether it be Operación Salida, when millions of Spaniards leave town and flock to the coast and countryside for a few days, or the famous Semana Santa processions down in Seville and Málaga, Easter isn't a normal week in Spain.

Supermarkets are no different, so you'll want to be sure you're stocked up for the weekend because depending on where exactly in Spain you live, your local supermarket could be closed on some, if not all, of Maundy Thursday (April 6th), Good Friday (April 7th), Easter Sunday (April 8th), and Easter Monday (April 9th).

It really depends on which supermarket you shop in or have locally, the region of Spain you live in and whether or not they have some or all of these dates down as public holidays.

The first thing to know is that Good Friday (7th) is a public holiday across Spain so most shops will be closed.

Maundy Thursday (6th) is a public holiday in many parts of Spain but not all, as is Easter Monday (10th).

Maundy Thursday is a holiday in 15 regions, as well as in Ceuta and Melilla: Andalusia, Aragón, Asturias, Balearic Islands, Canary Islands, Cantabria, Castilla-La Mancha, Castilla y León, Extremadura, Galicia, Madrid, Murcia, Navarra, Basque Country and La Rioja.

That leaves just Catalonia and Valencia where Maundy Thursday is a normal working day.

Easter Monday is a regional holiday in the following regions: Valencia, Balearic Islands, Catalonia, Navarra, La Rioja and the Basque Country.

You can find the official state bulletin (BOE) with all the national/regional public holidays listed, here.

The Local has broken down the different supermarkets to tell you which are open on which days.

Mercadona

Mercadona never opens on Sundays or national holidays, so all Mercadona stores across Spain will be closed on Friday April 7th, Good Friday.

Stores in Catalonia and Valencia are open on Maundy Thursday with normal opening hours (from 9am to 9:30pm), but Mercadona will not be open on Easter Monday in those regions where it is a public holiday (Valencia, Balearic Islands, Catalonia, Navarra, La Rioja and the Basque Country).

Carrefour

Some Carrefour shops will open on Sundays and often some holidays, including Good Friday, and there will be certain Carrefour stores open throughout the Easter weekend, whether the bigger hypermarket shops or the smaller Carrefour Express.

Many of the smaller Carrefour Express shops will even open on Easter Monday, and you can check your local's opening hours using their store locator tool here.

Lidl

Similarly, some Lidl stores will open throughout Easter week, including Maundy Thursday and Good Friday, with reduced hours, but it depends on where in Spain and on the type of shop.

On Good Friday and even Easter Sunday, some Lidl stores will be open with reduced hours (until 3pm)

You can use the Lidl store finder here.

Ahorramás

Ahorramás, which has stores in Castilla-La Mancha and Madrid, will open almost all stores on Maundy Thursday until 3pm. To check where the nearest Ahorramás store is located, you can check their store finder tool here.

Dia

Did opening hours on Good Friday and Easter Sunday (April 9th) will be reduced, opening at 10am and closing at 3pm, and will be closed on Easter Monday (10th).

You can consult the hours of your local Dia by using the store finder here, but it seems that some will even be open on Easter Sunday (9th).

Consum/Charter

Consum, as well as its Charter chain, also depends on the store. Some stores, especially those touristy areas, will stay open throughout with normal 9am-9pm hours, and others will close on Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday.

Check the Consum store search engine here.