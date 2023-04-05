Which is the cheapest municipality to rent a property in Spain?

Advertisement

According to the real estate portal Idealista, the cheapest municipality in Spain to rent a home is in the province of Jaén, specifically the town of Baeza. The price of renting a property there costs an average of just €4.3 per square meter per month.

Both Baeza and its larger sister city Úbeda, just a 15-minute drive away, are the two cheapest municipalities to rent in Spain.

Surprisingly, these are not backwater towns where no one wants to live, they are in fact thriving historic centres with modest tourist trades.

Both Úbeda and Baeza are listed by UNESCO as featuring the best examples of Renaissance architecture in Spain, filled with elegant churches and grand palaces. Baeza was even home to an important university, which ran from 1538 until 1824. The great Spanish poet Antonio Machado even taught there, while Federico García Lorca also visited.

Advertisement

As well as their history and architecture, both Baeza and Úbeda are known for being two of the most important olive oil centres in Spain. The fields and hills surrounding the cities are covered in olive trees as far as the eye can see and each one is home to several olive oil shops and tasting rooms. In Úbeda, you’ll find the Olive Oil Interpretation Centre, while just outside Baeza lies one of the most important olive oil museums – the Museo de la Cultura del Olivo.

Both small cities also lie within easy reach of the Natural Park of Sierras de Cazorla, Segura y Las Villas, meaning that those that choose to rent here, will be surrounded by nature too.

The next cheapest municipality to rent, according to the report is Linares, also close to Baeza and Úbeda with a monthly rent of €4.7/m2. This is followed by Puertollano in Ciudad Real, Narón in La Coruña, Lucena in Córdoba and Valdepeñas, also in Ciudad Real.

READ ALSO: Where in Spain are rent prices rising the most?

If you compare this with these with some of the most expensive places to rent, where rents have risen the most, you could make a big saving by choosing somewhere cheaper.

Prices skyrocketed the most in the Andalusian city of Málaga, where they have increased by 23 percent. The average rental price in Málaga in February 2023 was €12.2/m2, which is a new record, according to Idealista's historic data.

Málaga was followed by the Catalan capital of Barcelona, with rental price surges of 20 percent. Barcelona continues to be the most expensive city in Spain to rent a property.