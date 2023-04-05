Four out of ten road deaths in Spain are due to falling asleep at the wheel

Advertisement

A whopping 42 percent of fatal road accidents in Spain are caused by vehicles leaving the road, something that Spain's General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) attributes to drivers falling asleep at the wheel because in most cases they do not test positive for alcohol nor does the use of mobile phones seem to be to blame.

"We may be in a situation in which people are falling asleep at the wheel," said the Director of the DGT, Pere Navarro, when speaking to the Spanish media ahead of the second phase of Spain's 'Operación Salida', the period over Easter when thousands of Spaniards flee the city and head to the country or coast, and Spanish motorways became particularly congested.

In his comments to the press, Navarro also referred to information published in the Spanish media recently about Spaniards suffering lower quality sleep and that Spain is the top country in the world when it comes to sleeping pill consumption.

"It may be that on the roads, especially on long trips, [that] you fall asleep and veer off the road," Navarro said, emphasising the importance of drivers being rested before getting behind the wheel, and stressing that "it is everyone's responsibility".

"If we know that the driver is tired and has not slept well, we should not let him drive," he added. "It was not an issue we had on our agenda and it is appearing, people who fall asleep and leave the road; zero alcohol and drugs, no mobile phones. It is a problem for road safety and for society as a whole."

Drink driving

Combatting drink driving is one of the DGT's major missions, on which it has launched numerous awareness campaigns in recent years.

In Spain, there around 50,000 criminal convictions for drink driving offences every year, which works out to a staggering 137 a day.

Hit-and-runs account for around one in ten road fatalities in Spain, with 126 in 2022.

According to DGT figures, there were 1,042 fatal accidents in Spain in 2022, killing 1,145 people and injuring another 4,008.