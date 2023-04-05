Everything you need to know about the new eight-week parental leave in Spain

Advertisement

Under the new Family Law, parents will be able to take an eight-week leave, which they can use whenever they choose, up until the time the child turns eight years old.

It may be used for example if your child is going through a difficult time, needs to change schools or needs medical care.

The Secretary of State for Employment and Social Economy, Joaquín Pérez Rey, has confirmed that the new eight-week parental leave will be paid.

"The eight-week parental leave, as you know, is an obligation that derives from the European Union directive and since it is an obligation, the parental leave has to be paid”, explained Pérez Rey on Tuesday April 4th, at a press conference.

When will it come into force?

Pérez Rey has stated that member states of the EU will have until August 2024 to establish the appropriate compensation measures for the leave. However, it could come into force before this time, depending on when the Spanish government gives the final approval to their new Family Law, which has already passed through two rounds of debates.

Who will be eligible for the leave?

As dictated by law, all workers, men or women, may take this parental leave to care for a son, daughter, or foster child (that they’ve had for over one year), until the moment the minor turn eight years old.

This eight-week leave is just one of the benefits of the new Family Law, promoted by the Ministry of Social Rights and which is now beginning its parliamentary process after being approved during a second round by the government.

The Family Law also allows for five days' leave from work if a family member such as a spouse has a serious accident or illness, hospitalisation or surgical intervention without hospitalisation that requires you to be at home with them. It is also applicable to common-law partners or relatives up to the second degree or any cohabitant.

To learn more about the Family Law and all the points it covers, click here.