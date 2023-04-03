Two dead, one missing after Spanish fishing boat sinks
Two people drowned and another was missing at sea after a fishing boat with 10 people on board was wrecked off Spain's northern coast on Monday, regional authorities said.
Two people drowned and another was missing at sea after a fishing boat with 10 people on board was wrecked off Spain's northern coast on Monday, regional authorities said.
The seven other crew members were rescued from the Santander-based Villaboa 1, which sank off the Cantabrian coast at 5:30 am (0330 GMT) for reasons that remain unclear.
"There were 10 crew members on board. Seven were saved, one is missing and two are dead," regional leader Miguel Angel Revilla said on Twitter.
One of the dead fishermen was Spanish and the other Ghanaian. The missing man was from Peru, said the government representative in Cantabria, Ainoa Quinones.
One of the rescued men was in a serious condition, Quinones told Cadena Sur radio.
See Also
Two people drowned and another was missing at sea after a fishing boat with 10 people on board was wrecked off Spain's northern coast on Monday, regional authorities said.
The seven other crew members were rescued from the Santander-based Villaboa 1, which sank off the Cantabrian coast at 5:30 am (0330 GMT) for reasons that remain unclear.
"There were 10 crew members on board. Seven were saved, one is missing and two are dead," regional leader Miguel Angel Revilla said on Twitter.
One of the dead fishermen was Spanish and the other Ghanaian. The missing man was from Peru, said the government representative in Cantabria, Ainoa Quinones.
One of the rescued men was in a serious condition, Quinones told Cadena Sur radio.
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.