What will the weather be like in Spain for Easter week?

This year Semana Santa falls between April 2nd and 9th. The weather in Spain can be very unpredictable over Easter and April can typically be rainy. Easter 2019 even saw hail and floods wreaking havoc across parts of the country.

While the start of Easter week is still a week and a half away, forecasters have already published their predictions, and while they’re likely to be more accurate nearer the time, here’s a broad overview of what you can expect.

Meteorologists from eltiempo.es have revealed that it’s likely temperatures will be above the average across the country over Holy Week.

But higher temperatures don’t necessarily mean, however, that rain can be ruled out. The experts predict that the northern and eastern parts of the country will still be wet, including Vigo, Santiago de Compostela, Oviedo, Bilbao and Santander.

In terms of rainfall across the rest of the country, it's likely that the amount of precipitation will fall within the normal range for this time of year.

According to weatherandclimate.com the average amount of rainfall in Spain ranges from 5.8mm in Fuerteventura in the Canary Islands to 136mm on the eastern coast of Galicia.

Spain’s State Meteorological agency AEMET agrees with the prediction stating: "Probably the amount of rainfall will be around average, although it could be more abundant on the Atlantic slope and scarcer on the Mediterranean coast”.

Durante los próximos diez días, las borrascas circularán por latitudes superiores a las nuestras y su influjo únicamente se notará en Galicia y zonas próximas. En el resto del país, las lluvias serán muy escasas o nulas.

Si se cumple, marzo acabará más seco y cálido de lo normal. pic.twitter.com/oAQAO8oqP0 — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) March 20, 2023

It indicated that the areas where it will rain the most will be Galicia, Asturias and Castilla and León, while Catalonia, the Valencian Community, the Balearic Islands and Murcia will be the driest areas.

But the agency also pointed out that March has been warmer and dryer than normal. "Despite the slight recovery from winter, Spain is still in a meteorological drought in March 2023, which began in January 2022. And since December 2023, we have been in a long-term drought," they warned.

As for temperatures, a warmer-than-normal Easter is expected throughout the country. Especially, it will be warmer in areas of Castilla-La Mancha, Extremadura and inland Andalusia, where the mercury could be 3C to 6C above normal.

In general, temperatures are getting higher in April, especially during the day.

According to the data, the coldest areas of ​​Spain in April are usually concentrated in the interior. The provinces of León, Palencia, Burgos, Soria, Ávila and Guadalajara have the lowest average temperatures.

They are followed by the rest of the provinces of Castilla y León, as well as those located in the interior of the country.

On the coast of Valencia, Murcia and Andalusia are where the highest April temperatures can be found on the peninsula. Seville, for example, has an average temperature of about 17C in April with highs that usually exceed 23C.