Body in Spanish Pyrenees likely French murder suspect: Spain

The remains were found early Sunday in Pena Oroel in the foothills of the Pyrenees by a man who was out hunting, the Guardia Civil police said.

"In light of the belongings found next to the body, everything suggests it is likely to be the French national who has been missing since July 4th," it said. "However, we must await final confirmation from DNA tests."

A report in the Heraldo de Aragón newspaper said the hunter spotted a white crash helmet with a mobile phone, a charger and the body lying nearby.

On July 4th, Aurelie Pardon, a 32-year-old French teacher, and 55-year-old sports teacher Gabriel Fourmigue were shot dead in the French village of Pouyastruc in the Pyrenees.

The suspect, Cedric Tauleygne, fled on a motorcycle that was later found on the Spanish side of the border. Tauleygne was the woman's former partner.

They had two children together and were in the process of separating.