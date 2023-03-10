Ford to cut 1,100 jobs in Spain

The cuts are due to the halt of the production of the S-Max and Galaxy models at the factory in April, a company spokeswoman told AFP.

"Around 1,100 jobs are concerned," said the spokeswoman, adding that Ford would "work constructively with the trade unions to reduce the impact" of the cuts "on employees, their families and the local community."

The cuts follow the announcement last month by Ford of 3,800 job cuts elsewhere in Europe, including 2,300 positions in Germany and 1,300 in Britain.

Those cuts hit product development and administrative functions, not manufacturing positions, and represented about 10 percent of its European staff.

Ford said the cuts aimed to create "a leaner, more competitive cost structure" for the company.

That will see it reduce the number of models developed for the European market, concentrate on the profitable van segment and accelerate the transition to electric vehicles.

Like other automakers, Ford has decided to shift to battery electric vehicles which requires massive investments in developing new technology and retooling factories.

The job cuts come as concerns mount in Europe about the impact of US subsidies for electric vehicles manufactured in the country.