Bob Dylan to perform 12 concerts in Spain in June

Dylan will tour Spain over the course of June as part of his Rough and Rowdy Ways world tour, music promoters Riff Music and Get In have announced.

His performances in Spain will be as follows, with two concerts planned in some cities:

Madrid, June 7th and 8th (Noches del Botánico)

Seville, June 10th and 11th (Fibes)

Granada, June 13th (Teatro del Generalife)

Alicante, June 15th (Plaza de Toros)

Huesca, June 17th (Plaza de Toros)

San Sebastián, June 19th and 20th (Auditorio Kursaal)

Logroño, June 21st (Palacio Deportes de La Rioja)

Barcelona, June 23rd and 24th (Gran Teatre Liceu)

Tickets for all concerts will go on sale on March 15th at 10am on riffmusic.es website.

The tour’s promoters have warned that mobile phones won’t be allowed inside venues, with organisers set to provide covers for concertgoers to put their devices in.

His performances will mostly be mostly focused on his newest album, launched in 2020 and going by the same name as his tour: Rough and Rowdy Ways.

So attendees will be lucky if he performs his all time classics "Like a rolling stone", "Blowin' in the wind' or "All along the watchtower".

Two of his lesser-known songs with a Spanish twist are “Boots of Spanish Leather” and “Spanish is the Loving Tongue”.

The last time Dylan was in Spain was in 2019, when he performed eight concerts in Valencia, Pamplona, Murcia and Seville.

Dylan, 81, was a major figure in popular culture during the 60s and is considered one of the greatest singer-songwriters of all time.