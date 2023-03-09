racism

Spain's La Liga report racist abuse against Vinicius for seventh time

AFP/The Local - [email protected] • 9 Mar, 2023 Updated Thu 9 Mar 2023 12:43 CEST
Real Betis' French-Senegalese defender Youssouf Sabaly (L) vies with Real Madrid's Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior during the Spanish League football match between Real Betis and Real Madrid CF at the Benito Villamarin stadium in Seville on March 5, 2023. (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP)

La Liga has reported racist insults aimed at Real Madrid player Vinicius Junior during his team's clash with Betis on Sunday, with the winger consistently targeted by opposition fans even when their own teams field black players.

The Brazilian forward has suffered abuse at several stadiums this season, most recently in Madrid's 0-0 draw at the Benito Villamarín on Sunday.

"This is the seventh complaint made to the relevant authorities by La Liga regarding racist insults against Vinicius," said the Spanish top flight in a statement.

Spanish police are currently investigating a January incident when an effigy of Vinicius was hung from a bridge in front of the club's training ground before Real Madrid faced Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey.

Atletico fans were filmed chanting racist abuse at Vinicius in September 2022 but Madrid prosecutors did not press charges.

In December after being abused during a win at Real Valladolid Vinicius hit out at La Liga for continuing "to do nothing" about racists at Spanish matches.

"Racists keep going to games and watching the greatest club in the world up close and La Liga continues to do nothing," Vinicius said.

