New low-cost Madrid to Alicante Avlo train launches on March 27th

Renfe's Avlo train service will offer four daily trips (two in each direction) between Madrid and Alicante, with a total of 1,436 seats available per day.

The four services will stop in the city of Albacete, and two trains (one in each direction) will also stop in historic Cuenca and the Valencian town of Villena.

The new service may be a couple of weeks away from launching, but passengers are already able to buy tickets for the low-cost route, which will start at just €7.

On top of the base price, clients can add additional services such as seat selection, changes or cancellations and additional luggage.

The basic ticket includes one free cabin suitcase and a handbag.

Children under the age of 14 will be able to benefit from a basic ticket price costing €5, providing it is bought with one adult ticket. A maximum of two discounted child tickets with each adult ticket is allowed.

Large families or familias numerosas can also get a 20 percent discount on top of the price, or a 50 percent discount for those who qualify for special circumstances.

New low-cost train operator Iryo intends to launch its own Madrid-Alicante service on June 2nd 2023, with the same number of daily services as Avlo.

Another of Spain's new train operators, Ouigo, will kickstart its Madrid-Alicante (via Albacete) route a month earlier, in May 2023. Tickets are now available and are going for as little as €9 if bought in advance but will cost around €30 one way if bought last minute.

More Avlo routes planned as Spain's rail revolution continues

Renfe also plans to launch new Avlo services in June that will link Madrid with Seville and Málaga in southern Spain. They will also stop at Ciudad Real, Puertollano, Córdoba, Puente Genil and Antequera.

The initial services are thought to be two trains (one in each direction) to Seville and another two to Málaga although schedules have not yet been confirmed.

Spain's rail network has been experiencing somewhat of a low-cost revolution over the past few years with other operators such as Iyro and Ouigo competing with Renfe with more competitive prices. This in turn led Renfe to create its own low-cost brand: Avlo.

In May 2021, Ouigo became the first company to operate trains in Spain that weren't part of state provider Renfe.

Iryo, operated by ILSA, which is part of a consortium made up of Spanish airline Air Nostrum and Italy’s main train operator Trenitalia, launched in November 2022. It now has routes between Madrid-Zaragoza and Barcelona and Madrid-Cuenca and Valencia and intends to increase its offering by connecting Madrid with the southern Andalusian cities of Córdoba, Seville and Málaga within the next month.