MOVING TO SPAIN
How new post-Brexit rules affect bringing goods to Spain via France
Following reports of a new post-Brexit customs rule meaning extra paperwork and fees when moving to European countries, here’s a look at how the rules apply to people moving their household goods from the UK to Spain.
Published: 6 March 2023 10:59 CET
Overall, while the T1 form requirement will likely add some extra fees, bureaucracy, and possible delays for people relocating from the UK to Spain, it's far from being a major obstacle to a house move. (Photo by Geoffroy VAN DER HASSELT / AFP)
WORKING IN SPAIN
20 business ideas that can work in rural Spain
Rural Spain has a big problem with underpopulation and a lack of services. But it is in many ways a blank canvas, "a land of opportunities". Here are 20 business ideas that could help both you and your new rural community.
Published: 1 March 2023 11:05 CET
Updated: 4 March 2023 08:42 CET
