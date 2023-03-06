Read news from:
MOVING TO SPAIN

How new post-Brexit rules affect bringing goods to Spain via France

Following reports of a new post-Brexit customs rule meaning extra paperwork and fees when moving to European countries, here’s a look at how the rules apply to people moving their household goods from the UK to Spain.

Published: 6 March 2023 10:59 CET
Overall, while the T1 form requirement will likely add some extra fees, bureaucracy, and possible delays for people relocating from the UK to Spain, it's far from being a major obstacle to a house move. (Photo by Geoffroy VAN DER HASSELT / AFP)

There’s been talk on social media this week of a new Brexit rule that affects household furniture removals from the UK into Europe via France.

Couriers who regularly transport goods across the Channel have been reporting that a ‘T1’ form or bond is now required by French customs for all household moves from the UK.

Readers have been getting in touch to ask what this means for them – particularly whether this means there are new restrictions on moving goods to Italy or any other EU country.

So what is a T1 form, when will you need one, and why haven’t we heard about this before?

What’s changing

The T1 requirement has been in place for a long time, but it’s only now that France is getting around to enforcing it for the UK post-Brexit, explains Brian Murphy, managing director of the Dublin-based logistics company Global Trade.

A T1 transit declaration form tracks goods that are being transported between countries within the EU customs union from outside the EU. 

It provides the holder with proof that they need to make an import declaration and pay customs duties only upon reaching their final destination, Murphy tells The Local, and not in any of the other EU countries they transit through.

This is not a general requirement for all goods brought into the EU. Because the T1 tracks the movement of goods within the EU, it’s not needed if you’re bringing items from directly into one EU country – e.g. from the US to Spain by plane.

Why is this happening now?

Since Brexit, says Murphy, many removal vans coming from the UK had been using a “loophole” to avoid having to file a T1 form by declaring France as their final destination, even when it wasn’t.

Vehicles coming from the UK would simultaneously submit an export declaration to the UK authorities and an import declaration to the French authorities, providing a French address.

France would give the green light that no customs duty was due (as is typically the case with household moves), and the vehicle could enter the country and then proceed on to its final EU destination with no issues.

Now, France appears to be closing the loophole by saying it will no longer allow this practice.

“France are now saying these are not destined for France, so do not import them into France: use the T1 to transit through France and import them into the country you’re going to,” says Murphy.

How does this affect people moving from the UK to Europe?

If you’re moving from the UK to, say, France or the Netherlands, this likely won’t affect you at all as you can travel to these countries directly (remember that the T1 is only needed when moving goods within the EU customs union).

Those moving from the UK to Spain and driving over via France, though, will now need to open a T1 form.

You can’t simply fill the form out yourself. It isn’t accessible to private individuals as it requires special software, so you’ll need to pay a freight forwarder, customs agent or removal company to do it for you.

If a moving company is handling your items, they should take care of this process for you. If you’re moving your items yourself (see below) you’ll still need to pay someone to open your T1 form.

This means you’ll incur additional costs; some say they’ve been quoted €100, but if you shop around, Murphy says, you might be able to get a better deal. 

This fee isn’t just for providing an administrative service, he adds, but because the company that opens the T1 also accepts liability for paying the potential customs debt if the goods go missing (if no customs duty is due, you could reasonably expect to pay less).

You might also experience some delays with your delivery, as a T1 must be “discharged” when the goods arrive in their destination country.

This means that before the delivery can be completed, the courier or moving company first has to go either to a customs office or an approved location known as an “authorised consignee” to report the cargo’s arrival and close out the T1.

Given that customs offices tend to have very limited opening hours, some couriers have raised concerns that this could create a major headache – but Murphy says in reality it shouldn’t result in any significant hold-ups, as there are numerous authorised consignee locations that can be used 24/7.

Companies that have any kind of base in the destination country (such as a warehouse or depot) can apply for these to become authorised premises, and you also can pay to use someone else’s authorised consignee location.

The following two articles explain in detail how Britons can import their belongings into Spain.

As mentioned above, you can’t fill this form out yourself even if you’re moving your household goods independently.

The company or customs agent that opens your T1 form should provide you with a numerical code known as a Movement Reference Number, or MRN, that you will need in order to close out the form on arrival in Spain.

The customs office or authorised consignee where you want to discharge your T1 must be listed on the form at the time of filing, so you’ll need to set this up in advance.

Overall, while the T1 form requirement will likely add some extra fees, bureaucracy, and possible delays for people relocating from the UK to Spain, it’s far from being a major obstacle to a house move.

The T1 “is not an overly complex process,” says Murphy; “it’s just an extra step.”

WORKING IN SPAIN

20 business ideas that can work in rural Spain

Rural Spain has a big problem with underpopulation and a lack of services. But it is in many ways a blank canvas, "a land of opportunities". Here are 20 business ideas that could help both you and your new rural community.

Published: 1 March 2023 11:05 CET
Updated: 4 March 2023 08:42 CET
20 business ideas that can work in rural Spain

España vaciada or ‘Empty Spain’ refers to huge rural areas in the country’s interior that have suffered severe depopulation over the past decades.

Provinces and regions such as Soria, Teruel, Cuenca and parts of Extremadura are the most affected in Spain and are among the least populated areas in Europe. It is estimated that 3,403 municipalities in Spain are at serious risk of depopulation.

A life in the Spanish countryside can be blissful, especially for those who wish to get away from Spain’s busy and noisy cities, but the matter of work is one of the main drawbacks for many people considering the move, especially those of working age.

At Spain’s 6th Congress on Depopulation and Demographic Challenges in the city of Albacete in February, there was talk of action rather than victimisation, with calls for ‘Empty Spain’ to be referred to as ‘The Spain of Opportunities’ instead. 

In that vein, rural Spain offers far cheaper property and rental prices, an impressive and growing network of villages with fast internet, a lack of competition and the welcoming attitude of locals who want new arrivals to breathe life into their waning municipalities.

So if you’re considering what kind of businesses you could set up in rural Spain, here are 20 ideas to get you started.

Door-to-door errands
Many businesses and physical shops have been closing down in rural Spain, opening the way for door-to-door services from larger towns. This could be for anything from gardening to furniture delivery to clothes shopping.

Service aggregator
Good online services are few and far between in rural Spain, so one good option could be to gather together lists of local plumbers, painters, electricians, etc and present them in one place so that people only have to go to one website to find what they need.

Mobile beauty services
Often those in rural villages might have to travel a long way to get their hair done or have any beauty treatments such as waxing or manicures, so there’s a lot of scope for someone willing to provide mobile services door-to-door.

Specialised training centres
Training centres are severely lacking in rural communities in Spain and often people have to travel several hours to a large city if they want to undertake some type of course. An online training centre with face-to-face support and assistance could be a great idea.

Food delivery services
We take companies like Glovo and Just Eat for granted in big cities, but in the countryside, these are often just not available. One good business idea could be a food delivery service with its own kitchen to supply rural areas.

Private minibuses
Public transport can be spotty and unreliable in underpopulated areas (or even non-existent), so a minibus service offering set routes for people to be able to go shopping or visit nearby towns could be a profitable venture.

Co-living spaces
Co-living spaces have become all the rage in places popular with digital nomads – basically large houses where people can live together and enjoy a range of services. It could be ideal in places where they aren’t many options available to rent.

Co-working spaces
With Spain’s Startups Law approved and the digital nomad visa now available, there may be an increase in remote workers who want to experience rural Spain. They will, however, need services like a good internet connection and office spaces, so co-working spaces will be in demand. 

Online communication services
In areas with a good internet connection, it’s possible to create online communication businesses such as podcasts, online newspapers or newsletters to connect communities.

Ecotourism companies
Of course, rural or eco-tourism companies are a no-brainer, especially if you are located close to natural and national parks or areas of stunning natural beauty. It could feature activities such as bird watching, hiking excursions or even photography tours.

Business services
If you are good at what you do, you could help other local businesses by providing marketing services, legal advice or digital services, so that they can thrive too.

Artisanal/Farmer’s markets
Creating places so that locals can sell their local produce could be another great idea in rural communities, especially if people can find them all in one spot. 

Reclaim lost trades
Basket makers, knife sharpeners and blacksmiths are just some of the professions which are scarce these days, but in rural areas, there may still be a need for them, plus many of the places where you can do them such as old mills etc. still exist. 

Local gourmet produce
There is more and more demand for local kilometre 0 produce, which you could market and turn into a gourmet product for nearby towns. 

Workshops or factories producing natural products
One advantage that the countryside has is that the land to build an industrial plant is much cheaper and, in addition, you have better access to raw materials too.

Restoration of towns and villages
With more than 3,000 abandoned towns in Spain, there are a whole array of profitable ideas that they could become, from language camps for foreigners to tourist attractions or hotel villages.

Gym and wellness services
One of the big problems in rural Spain is that people are so spread out and often don’t get the chance for certain services like in cities. Why not start yoga or Zumba classes and travel around to different areas so that people can partake in these activities?

Digital intermediation
More and more services are going online, but in rural areas people may not be used to this yet and still hold on to old practices. By acting as an intermediary, your business could help people through the digital transformation process.

Recovery and care of the environment
Recovering old olive trees to mill for oil or planting new crops could be a business idea that will help both the rural communities and the environment.

Basic services
Don’t forget that basic services are also needed in rural villages such as bakeries, hairdressers, bars, mobile repair shops, pharmacies and local stores, and these can be of great benefit to the local communities too.

