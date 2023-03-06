Read news from:
RENTING

How much does it cost to rent an apartment in Spain in 2023?

Renting is more expensive than ever in Spain, but there are still huge price differences between cities and regions. So how much can you expect to pay in rent for a Spanish apartment in 2023? Where is it cheapest and where is it priciest?

Published: 6 March 2023 12:40 CET
average rent price spain 2023
The Catalan city of Tarragona. Catalonia is on average the most expensive region in Spain in which to rent an apartment. Photo: Pau Sayrol/Unsplash

The average rental price per square metre in Spain is €11.70/sqm.

This means that a 100-square-metre apartment (the average size in Spain is 97 sqm) will cost new tenants €1,170 a month in rent on average.

A tiny 50 sqm apartment costs on average €585 to rent every month.

This data from February 2023 corresponds to Spain’s main property website Idealista, that found that there was a 1.5 percent rise in rental rates in January and a 0.4 percent increase in February.

The average of €11.70/sqm a month to rent an apartment is in fact the highest rate in Spanish history.

Prices remained high throughout 2021 and 2022 and there is little sign of them dropping throughout 2023. In the last three months, average rents have gone up by 3.4 percent and tenants are paying 8.7 percent more than a year ago.

Renting a place in Spain is not only becoming more costly but increasingly difficult, as there is less stock available as well as stricter requirements and screenings by landlords.

In 2022, the Spanish government introduced a 2 percent rent increase cap to put a stop to excessive rises, but this only applies to existing rental contracts, meaning that landlords are at liberty to set whatever price they see fit when renting out their property to a new tenant.

READ MORE: Why it’s getting harder to rent a property in Spain

There are of course massive differences between renting in the city and the countryside, as well as considerable price variations between certain regions and provinces.

The ten most expensive cities to rent an apartment in Spain in 2023 are Barcelona (€19.8/sqm), Madrid (€16.5/sqm), San Sebastián (€16.3/sqm), Bilbao (€13.3/sqm), Palma de Mallorca (€13.3/sqm), Málaga (€12.1/sqm), Valencia (€11.4/sqm), Girona (€11.2/sqm), Las Palmas de Gran Canaria (€11.0/sqm) and Vitoria (€11.0/sqm).

The ten cheapest cities to rent an apartment in Spain in 2023 are Zamora (€5.6/sqm), Ávila (€6.2/sqm), Cáceres (€6.2/sqm), Ciudad Real (€6.2/sqm), Lugo (€6.2/sqm), Palencia (€6.5/sqm), Badajoz (€6.6/sqm), Jaén (€6.6/sqm), Ourense (€6.6/sqm) and Cuenca (€6.8/sqm).

On a regional level, there is a similar trend of wealthier autonomous communities with more industry and tourism having higher rents, and by contrast regions in Spain’s interior with smaller populations and work prospects having cheaper rents.

Catalonia, the Madrid Community and the Balearic Islands are the regions with the highest rental rates in the country, between €15.8/sqm and €14.5/sqm.

They are followed by the Basque Country, the Canary Islands and Andalusia, with average rents that are currently between €12.8/sqm and €9.7/sqm.

The regions with the cheapest rents in Spain in 2023 are Galicia, Castilla y León, La Rioja, Murcia, Castilla-La Mancha and Extremadura with average monthly rents between €8.0/sqm and €5.8/sqm.

Murcia is the outlier here in that it is a popular coastal region in south-eastern Spain, but with rents that are lower than in neighbouring Alicante or Valencia provinces.

What is clear from the latest available data is that rents are increasing pretty much everywhere across the country, whether it’s in so-called ‘Empty Spain’ or the more populated coastal areas. In fact, 38 of Spain’s 50 provincial capitals saw rents hikes in February 2023.

Provinces such as Málaga, Cádiz and Alicante, which not long ago offered favourable rents to foreigners in search of cost-effective  coast living, have recently seen rents approach those of Spain’s bigger and more popular spots.

That’s not to say that rents are prohibitive everywhere, as there are still well-serviced provinces along Spain’s coast such as Almería, Huelva and Castellón where rents are half the price of those in Madrid or Barcelona.

Member comments

PROPERTY

EXPLAINED: How to live on a boat in Spanish waters

Ever dreamt of living on a boat, bobbing your way around the Spanish coast and having a marina as your new backyard? Here are the rules and steps you'll have to follow in Spain to make it happen.

Published: 3 March 2023 17:30 CET
EXPLAINED: How to live on a boat in Spanish waters

Living on a house boat is fairly common in countries like the Netherlands and United Kingdom, while less so in Spain.

With the cost of living crisis pinching people’s pockets and the Euribor rate making home ownership impossible for many, some in Spain are turning to house boats as an alternative. In fact, it’s a growing trend in Spain, with the sale of recreational vessels increasing at a rate of 8 percent a year.

In Port Vell in Barcelona, as many as 150 people already live there on boats, with a significant waiting list.

Despite not being as popular in Spain as in other countries, demand can’t keep up with supply in Spain.

The Association of Industries, Commerce and Nautical Services (ADIN), estimates that Spain has only 107,894 moorings spaces for 229,000 boats. 

There are 292 marinas in Spain, 70 percent of which are on the Mediterranean.

Living on a boat is entirely legal in Spain. You are perfectly within your rights to live on the high seas (or in a port, at least) and move around as and when you please. 

That doesn’t mean that you can just buy any old boat and moor up anywhere you like, however. There are rules and a few hoops to jump through.

The steps to living on a boat in Spain

According to several Spanish maritime sources, buying a used boat that you can live on in Spain can cost anywhere between €13,000 and €150,000.

Spanish website topbarcos.com has hundreds of boats listed for you to get an idea of what’s available in the second-hand market, as well a page for new vessels.

Sailboats (veleros in Spanish) tend to be among the most popular for people to live in.

If you buy a vessel from a company you’ll have to pay VAT (IVA), and if you buy it from a person, you’ll have to pay ITP tax, the same levy people who buy second-hand homes must pay. VAT is usually 21 percent of the value of the boat whereas ITP depends on the Spanish region where you’ve bought it, ranging from 4 to 8 percent. You have to pay the Spanish taxman ITP within 30 days of the purchase.

You may also have to pay registration tax (impuesto de matriculación) for new boats or those imported from abroad if they’re longer than 8 metres.

But before you complete the purchase, you should consider whether you’re going to buy or rent mooring space at a port, as you’ll need to have a place to take your barco in order to not run into issues.

Even though there is lots of paperwork when committing to buying and living on a boat in Spain, it is still worth it for a select group of people. (Photo by SEYLLOU / AFP)
 

The price of a fixed amarre (mooring space) depends enormously on its size, the type of vessel and the port in question. For example, you can buy a mooring space for €13,000 in Castellón or for €340,000 at Alicante’s Nautical Club. Renting can also go from €200 to €4,000 a month depending on the conditions mentioned previously as well as the season.

Once you have your boat and have rented a mooring space, you must notify the local port authorities that your boat will be considered a place of residence, effectively getting on the town hall census, also called the padrón.

This is crucial because the relevant authorities will have to check that the boat meets the necessary security conditions of Spain’s Maritime Navigation Code to be considered a residence.

Therefore, it has to be properly equipped, have all the correct sailing licences, and not pose any danger to other boats or people.

It should be noted that the technical requirements for being a residential boat can depend on the municipality or port in which you want to live.

Therefore, it is always recommended that before taking the plunge and buying a boat you consult the local municipal regulations regarding mooring and house boats.

If you’re new to boat living, you may also be wondering whether it would be wise to rent one first before committing to such a drastic life change.

This is of course possible, but renting a small sailboat usually costs more than €1,000 a week, so it would be advisable to strike a deal with the owner for a longer term rental agreement which sees you pay considerably less. 

Remember as well to consider all the pros and cons of boat living, from having less space and comfort to enjoying the freedom and beauty of the great outdoors on water. 

READ ALSO: How do I get my boat licence in Spain

