TAXES

How self-employed workers in Spain should invoice clients abroad

Invoicing clients abroad as a self-employed worker in Spain can include a bit of extra paperwork, and the process changes depending on where exactly they're based. Here's all you need to know.

Published: 3 March 2023 09:06 CET
If your client is not based in a EU country, your product or service would be considered an export. In this case, it should be remembered that exports are exempt from VAT, regardless of whether the recipient is a private individual or a company. Photo: Pixabay.

Every financial quarter in Spain, self-employed workers (autónomos in Spanish) must complete a tax return containing all of their invoices (facturas) for the previous three months.

This is so you (or your gestor) can calculate how much income tax (IRPF) you’ll need to pay.

Invoicing clients within Spain is fairly simple, but what if one of your clients is based abroad?

How do you invoice them and what does it mean for your tax return? Does it make a difference if your client isn’t based in the EU?

Self-employed invoices

Normally, invoices issued by self-employed people are fairly standard. They include the details of the self-employed person (that is the one providing the service or products), the client, the date, service and/or product, price, invoice number, and so on. Often, you will need to include the taxable base: the amount (without taxes) you are charging plus the tax.

For sales in Spain, VAT (IVA) is usually mandatory, and IRPF will be added only if the self-employed person or company pays the IAE tax, though note this is only for high-earners making €1,000,000 or more per year. It is not taxed on individual self-employed people, so for the vast majority of autónomos in Spain the personal income tax is not included on the invoice.

ROI

Firstly, self-employed people in Spain with foreign customers must register in the Registro de Operadores Intracomunitarios (ROI) to be able to issue an invoice.

If you know anything of Spanish bureaucracy and the tax system, you’ll be unsurprised to learn that this means more paperwork.

In order to register for the ROI, you must first fill in boxes 582 and 584 of the 036 form from the Agencia Tributaria, the Spanish tax agency.

IRPF income tax

Once that is approved, you will be assigned a VAT number which will allow you to make what the Spanish call ‘intra-community invoice,’ meaning you invoice abroad.

Invoices for the provision of services or the sale of products considered to be intra-community transactions must be declared using form 303, the IRPF tax return, as well as form 349, which declares all intra-community transactions carried out by the company or self-employed person, whether monthly or quarterly, and form 390, which includes annual IRPF transactions.

Non-EU clients

So what happens if your client isn’t based in the EU? For many Anglophone self-employed people in Spain, their clients can often be in the U.K or U.S, or perhaps in Asia.

This changes things slightly, because the rules on IVA are different, and you’ll have to slightly alter your invoices.

If your customer is outside the EU, international invoices do not include income tax or VAT. You don’t even need to be registered in the ROI when you issue invoices to non-EU clients. In this case, your invoice will only include details of the service or products and its price.

This is because if your client is not based in a EU country, your product or service would be considered an export. In this case, it should be remembered that exports are exempt from VAT, regardless of whether the recipient is a private individual or a company.

The customer or client will only have to pay the indicated base, since the commercial invoice itself is where the tax exemption is applied. You, the supplier in this case, will have to file form 303, so that it is the customer receiving the invoice who subsequently pays the tax at the place of origin.

However, if the customer is a private individual and products or services are sold, the invoices should be issued with VAT and will be taxed under the general system. If it is a supply of services, the VAT will be treated as if it were a domestic transaction.

Modifying your invoice

When writing up your invoices, many gestores recommend adding the following (depending on whether the client if EU-based or not) line to be totally transparent with your invoices and tax situation.

If you are invoicing a client within the EU, and therefore within the ROI, you should include the line: ‘Inversión del sujeto pasivo (art. 6.1.m del Real Decreto 1619/2012)’ which essentially means a reverse charge.

If your client is non-EU based, include the line: ‘Operación no sujeta a IVA por reglas de localización’, which means that the transaction is not subject to VAT due to location rules.

Please note: The Local’s journalists are not tax experts, and it is always recommended that you seek professional advise from an accountant or gestor.

WORKING IN SPAIN

New details: Spain’s rules and benefits for foreign startups

Spain recently approved its new Startups Law, with one of the aims being to get overseas investors and new companies to set up shop in the country. Here is the latest information on the requirements and benefits for these foreign startups.

Published: 1 March 2023 09:50 CET
New details: Spain's rules and benefits for foreign startups

Spain’s new Startups Law is open to anyone from the EU or third countries, as long as they haven’t been resident in Spain in the five previous years. It will allow non-EU applicants to gain access to a special visa for up to five years. 

The law came into force in early 2023 and gives both startups and digital nomads several benefits.

For the purposes of this article, we will focus specifically on the rules and requirements for startup companies.

If you’re thinking about moving to Spain to create a startup company, there are several rules and requirements you should keep in mind to see if you’re eligible. 

Firstly, your company must be legally registered in Spain. This means having a registered office or headquarters established in Spain.

But what exactly does Spain define as a startup? Basically, if you want to apply for a residency visa through the Startups Law, then your company must have been created or registered within the previous five years. If your company is older than this, it is no longer considered a startup and you will not be eligible for this type of visa or the associated benefits. The period is extended to seven years for those startups in the industrial, biotechnology or energy industries.

If you are employing other workers, you must make sure that at least sixty percent of your workforce has an employment contract within Spain. It means that you can hire remote workers in other countries, but the majority of them need to be in Spain, creating more jobs on Spanish soil.

Your startup company must not be the result of a merger or a subsidiary or transformation of another company. This means that your company has been newly created or established and that it hasn’t existed previously in a different form.  

The company must not be listed on the regulated stock market and it must not distribute dividends either. 

What are the tax benefits?

Besides being able to get residency in Spain, the Startups Law allows companies to benefit from several tax breaks.

Startups will be able to pay non-resident tax rates or IRNR, rather than the regular tax rates for residents. The IRNR tax rate is generally 25 percent, but for startups that meet the above requirements, the rate will be reduced to 15 percent in the first tax period in which the company makes a profit, as well as the following three tax periods or the first four years.

This will be dependent on them continuing to meet all the rules.

The new law also aims to eliminate the obligation for international investors to request an NIE (foreigner ID number) to carry out their business. Both investors and their representatives will only need to obtain Spain’s tax identification numbers (NIFs).

Startups will no longer be eligible for reduced tax rates if:

  • The startup earns a net profit of over €10 million.
  • It is acquired or bought out by another company that doesn’t meet the rules.
  • It is no longer considered a startup because its older than five years or seven years in the case of industrial, biotechnology or energy industries.
  • The company ceases to exist.
  • The company causes environmental damage which goes against the EU Regulation 2020/852 of the European Parliament and of the Council of June 18th, 2020.
  • Anyone who has at least a five percent stake in the company or that amount in shares is convicted of a criminal offence laid out in the Start-Up Law.
