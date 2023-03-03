For members
TAXES
How self-employed workers in Spain should invoice clients abroad
Invoicing clients abroad as a self-employed worker in Spain can include a bit of extra paperwork, and the process changes depending on where exactly they're based. Here's all you need to know.
Published: 3 March 2023 09:06 CET
If your client is not based in a EU country, your product or service would be considered an export. In this case, it should be remembered that exports are exempt from VAT, regardless of whether the recipient is a private individual or a company. Photo: Pixabay.
WORKING IN SPAIN
New details: Spain’s rules and benefits for foreign startups
Spain recently approved its new Startups Law, with one of the aims being to get overseas investors and new companies to set up shop in the country. Here is the latest information on the requirements and benefits for these foreign startups.
Published: 1 March 2023 09:50 CET
